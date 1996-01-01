Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution quiz #1 Flashcards

Why is the nitro group considered a meta director in aromatic substitution reactions?

The nitro group is a meta director because it is a strong electron-withdrawing group. When attached to a benzene ring, it withdraws electron density through both resonance and inductive effects, making the ortho and para positions less reactive toward electrophilic aromatic substitution. As a result, substitution occurs preferentially at the meta position, where the destabilizing effects of the nitro group are minimized.