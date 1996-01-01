Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
In the presence of strong nucleophiles, benzene can do a Nucleophilic Aromatic Substitution, also called SNAR. Unlike EAS, where addition is initiated by the presence of a strong electrophile, addition-elimination can also be initiated by a strong nucleophile in the presence of a good aryl leaving group.
General Mechanism
The Dow Process (mentioned above), a typical SNAr reaction, requires tons of heat and pressure to proceed forward. This is due to the instability of the anionic sigma-complex. However, Withdrawing groups or Heteroatoms in the Ortho or Para positions (WHOP) will stabilize the intermediate.
The Meisenheimer Complex
Which ipso-substitution is more favored
NAS in the addition-elimination pathway
Provide the structure of the product formed from the reaction of 1-bromo-2,4,6- trinitrobenzene with one equivalent of sodium methoxide.
Sorry for any confusion, guys. Even though Jules uses the abbrevation "NAS", just know that SNAR will be the correct, more direct term to use moving forward:).
Provide the major organic product for the following reaction.
Provide the major organic product for the following reaction.
Which of the following compounds is most likely to undergo nucleophilic aromatic substitution via the addition-elimination pathway?
Which of the following compounds is most likely to undergo nucleophilic aromatic substitution via the addition-elimination pathway?