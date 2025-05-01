Nucleophilic Catalysis Acceleration of a substitution reaction by introducing a more effective nucleophile, leading to faster displacement of a leaving group.

Double SN2 Mechanism Two consecutive backside attacks causing two inversions, ultimately resulting in retention of the original stereochemistry.

Retention of Configuration Outcome where the spatial arrangement around a chiral center remains unchanged after two sequential inversions.

Inversion of Configuration Switch in the spatial arrangement at a chiral center, typically observed in a single SN2 reaction.

Chiral Center Carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images.

Alkyl Halide Organic compound containing a halogen atom attached to an alkyl group, often serving as a substrate in substitution reactions.