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Nucleophilic Catalysis definitions

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  • Nucleophilic Catalysis
    Acceleration of a substitution reaction by introducing a more effective nucleophile, leading to faster displacement of a leaving group.
  • Double SN2 Mechanism
    Two consecutive backside attacks causing two inversions, ultimately resulting in retention of the original stereochemistry.
  • Retention of Configuration
    Outcome where the spatial arrangement around a chiral center remains unchanged after two sequential inversions.
  • Inversion of Configuration
    Switch in the spatial arrangement at a chiral center, typically observed in a single SN2 reaction.
  • Chiral Center
    Carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images.
  • Alkyl Halide
    Organic compound containing a halogen atom attached to an alkyl group, often serving as a substrate in substitution reactions.
  • Leaving Group
    Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution, with effectiveness increasing down group 7A.
  • Nucleophile
    Species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out electron-deficient centers to form new bonds.
  • Halogen
    Element from group 7A, such as chlorine or iodine, whose size and ability as a leaving group increase down the group.
  • Reaction Rate
    Speed at which reactants convert to products, significantly enhanced by better leaving groups in catalyzed reactions.
  • Primary Alkyl Halide
    Halogenated compound where the halogen is attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon.
  • Hydroxide Ion
    Strong nucleophile, often used to displace halogens in SN2 reactions, leading to alcohol formation.
  • Propyl Chloride
    A primary alkyl halide used as a substrate in nucleophilic catalysis examples, specifically 1-chloropropane.
  • Iodine
    Large halogen that acts as a superior leaving group and nucleophile, greatly increasing substitution reaction rates.
  • Stereochemistry
    Study of spatial arrangements of atoms in molecules, crucial for understanding outcomes of SN2 reactions.