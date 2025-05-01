Back
Nucleophilic Catalysis Acceleration of a substitution reaction by introducing a more effective nucleophile, leading to faster displacement of a leaving group. Double SN2 Mechanism Two consecutive backside attacks causing two inversions, ultimately resulting in retention of the original stereochemistry. Retention of Configuration Outcome where the spatial arrangement around a chiral center remains unchanged after two sequential inversions. Inversion of Configuration Switch in the spatial arrangement at a chiral center, typically observed in a single SN2 reaction. Chiral Center Carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, leading to non-superimposable mirror images. Alkyl Halide Organic compound containing a halogen atom attached to an alkyl group, often serving as a substrate in substitution reactions. Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution, with effectiveness increasing down group 7A. Nucleophile Species with a lone pair or negative charge that seeks out electron-deficient centers to form new bonds. Halogen Element from group 7A, such as chlorine or iodine, whose size and ability as a leaving group increase down the group. Reaction Rate Speed at which reactants convert to products, significantly enhanced by better leaving groups in catalyzed reactions. Primary Alkyl Halide Halogenated compound where the halogen is attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon. Hydroxide Ion Strong nucleophile, often used to displace halogens in SN2 reactions, leading to alcohol formation. Propyl Chloride A primary alkyl halide used as a substrate in nucleophilic catalysis examples, specifically 1-chloropropane. Iodine Large halogen that acts as a superior leaving group and nucleophile, greatly increasing substitution reaction rates. Stereochemistry Study of spatial arrangements of atoms in molecules, crucial for understanding outcomes of SN2 reactions.
Nucleophilic Catalysis definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15