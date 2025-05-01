What is nucleophilic catalysis in organic chemistry? Nucleophilic catalysis involves replacing a leaving group with a better nucleophile, which enhances the reaction rate.

How does atomic size change as you move down group 7A (halogens) in the periodic table? Atomic size increases as you move down group 7A, making iodine larger than bromine, chlorine, and fluorine.

Why is iodine considered a better leaving group than chlorine in nucleophilic catalysis? Iodine is larger and lower in group 7A, making it a better nucleophile and leaving group than chlorine.

What happens to the configuration of a chiral center during a double SN2 mechanism? Double SN2 causes two inversions, resulting in retention of the original R or S configuration.

What is the effect of replacing a halogen with a larger halogen in nucleophilic catalysis? Replacing with a larger halogen increases the rate of the subsequent nucleophilic substitution reaction.

How does the SN2 mechanism affect the configuration of a chiral center? A single SN2 causes inversion of configuration, flipping the bond from wedged to dashed or vice versa.