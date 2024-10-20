Nucleophilic Substitution quiz Flashcards
Nucleophilic Substitution quiz
- How can pyrimidine dimers lead to cancer?Pyrimidine dimers can lead to cancer by causing mutations in DNA, which disrupt normal cellular processes and can result in uncontrolled cell growth.
- Which of the following mutations results from one nucleotide being substituted for another?A point mutation results from one nucleotide being substituted for another.
- What is a nucleophile in the context of substitution reactions?A nucleophile is an electron donor that attacks an electrophile in substitution reactions.
- What role does a leaving group play in substitution reactions?A leaving group is the atom or group that departs after a nucleophile forms a new bond with the electrophile.
- How do electrons move in acid-base reactions?Electrons move from regions of high density (nucleophiles) to regions of low density (electrophiles) in acid-base reactions.
- What is the difference between Bronsted-Lowry and Lewis acid-base reactions?Bronsted-Lowry reactions involve proton exchange, while Lewis acid-base reactions involve electron donation to an empty orbital without hydrogen exchange.
- Why is boron considered a good electrophile?Boron is a good electrophile because it has an incomplete octet and an empty p orbital that can accept electrons.
- What happens when a nucleophile attacks an electrophile without an empty orbital?A bond must be broken to accommodate the new bond formed by the nucleophile's attack, resulting in a leaving group.
- What is the significance of dipoles in determining the electrophile in a reaction?Dipoles help identify the most positive atom in a molecule, which is typically the electrophile in a reaction.
- What is the precursor to a very important reaction in the addition chapter?The precursor is the formation of a new covalent bond between a nucleophile and an electrophile without hydrogen exchange, as seen in Lewis acid-base reactions.