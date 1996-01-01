Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
7. Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic Substitution

We can use reactions we’ve learned in the past (particularly acid-base reactions) to understand substitution. In fact, substitution is just a category of Lewis acid-base reactions

1

concept

Remembering general patterns of reactions.

58s
1

Remember: Nucleophiles always attack electrophiles!

Let’s take a stroll through the reactions we’ve already learned so we can make this connection. 

Bronsted-Lowry Reactions:

2

concept

Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Bronsted-Lowry Reactions.

5m
0

In Bronsted-Lowry reactions, a nucleophile attacks an electrophile with an acidic hydrogen, and removes it. 

Lewis Reactions:

3

concept

Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Lewis Acid-Base Reactions.

4m
0

In Lewis reactions, a nucleophile attacks an electrophile without an acidic hydrogen, but with an empty orbital, to yield a covalent bond. 

Substitution Reactions:

4

concept

Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

1m
0

In substitution reactions, a nucleophile attacks an electrophile without an acidic hydrogen, or an empty orbital, so a covalent bond MUST be broken to preserve the octet of the electrophile.

  • The bond that is broken to allow this reaction to take place makes a leaving group
5

example

Predict the product

5m
1
