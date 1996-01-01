Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
We can use reactions we’ve learned in the past (particularly acid-base reactions) to understand substitution. In fact, substitution is just a category of Lewis acid-base reactions!
Remembering general patterns of reactions.
Remember: Nucleophiles always attack electrophiles!
Let’s take a stroll through the reactions we’ve already learned so we can make this connection.
Bronsted-Lowry Reactions:
Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Bronsted-Lowry Reactions.
In Bronsted-Lowry reactions, a nucleophile attacks an electrophile with an acidic hydrogen, and removes it.
Lewis Reactions:
Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Lewis Acid-Base Reactions.
In Lewis reactions, a nucleophile attacks an electrophile without an acidic hydrogen, but with an empty orbital, to yield a covalent bond.
Substitution Reactions:
Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.
In substitution reactions, a nucleophile attacks an electrophile without an acidic hydrogen, or an empty orbital, so a covalent bond MUST be broken to preserve the octet of the electrophile.
