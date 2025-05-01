Allylic Position Location adjacent to a double bond, capable of resonance and unique reactivity explained by molecular orbital theory.

Conjugated System Structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing delocalization of electrons across three or more atoms.

Molecular Orbital Diagram Visual representation showing the arrangement and energy of molecular orbitals formed from atomic orbitals in a molecule.

Resonance Phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across multiple atoms, stabilizing the molecule by distributing charge.

LCAO Model Method combining atomic orbitals to form molecular orbitals, used to explain electron distribution in conjugated systems.

Propanyl Ion Three-atom system with a double bond and an ion at one end, used to illustrate allylic resonance and orbital interactions.