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Allylic Position Location adjacent to a double bond, capable of resonance and unique reactivity explained by molecular orbital theory. Conjugated System Structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing delocalization of electrons across three or more atoms. Molecular Orbital Diagram Visual representation showing the arrangement and energy of molecular orbitals formed from atomic orbitals in a molecule. Resonance Phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across multiple atoms, stabilizing the molecule by distributing charge. LCAO Model Method combining atomic orbitals to form molecular orbitals, used to explain electron distribution in conjugated systems. Propanyl Ion Three-atom system with a double bond and an ion at one end, used to illustrate allylic resonance and orbital interactions. Atomic Orbital Region around an atom where electrons are likely found, labeled as a, b, and c in three-atom systems. Bonding Orbital Lowest energy molecular orbital, filled first according to the Aufbau principle, stabilizing the molecule. Psi 1 Most stable molecular orbital with zero nodes, occupied by electrons from the double bond in a three-atom system. Psi 2 Molecular orbital with one node at the central atom, preventing electron density and reactivity at that position. Node Location in a molecular orbital where electron probability is zero, influencing reactivity and resonance patterns. Aufbau Principle Rule stating electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first when constructing molecular orbital diagrams. Non-bonding Orbital Orbital that does not contribute to bonding, often housing lone pairs, radicals, or empty sites in allylic ions. Radical Species with an unpaired electron, which can occupy a non-bonding orbital in allylic systems. Lone Pair Pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, possibly occupying a non-bonding orbital in a three-atom system.
Orbital Diagram:3-atoms- Allylic Ions definitions
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