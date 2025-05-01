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Orbital Diagram:3-atoms- Allylic Ions definitions

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  • Allylic Position
    Location adjacent to a double bond, capable of resonance and unique reactivity explained by molecular orbital theory.
  • Conjugated System
    Structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing delocalization of electrons across three or more atoms.
  • Molecular Orbital Diagram
    Visual representation showing the arrangement and energy of molecular orbitals formed from atomic orbitals in a molecule.
  • Resonance
    Phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across multiple atoms, stabilizing the molecule by distributing charge.
  • LCAO Model
    Method combining atomic orbitals to form molecular orbitals, used to explain electron distribution in conjugated systems.
  • Propanyl Ion
    Three-atom system with a double bond and an ion at one end, used to illustrate allylic resonance and orbital interactions.
  • Atomic Orbital
    Region around an atom where electrons are likely found, labeled as a, b, and c in three-atom systems.
  • Bonding Orbital
    Lowest energy molecular orbital, filled first according to the Aufbau principle, stabilizing the molecule.
  • Psi 1
    Most stable molecular orbital with zero nodes, occupied by electrons from the double bond in a three-atom system.
  • Psi 2
    Molecular orbital with one node at the central atom, preventing electron density and reactivity at that position.
  • Node
    Location in a molecular orbital where electron probability is zero, influencing reactivity and resonance patterns.
  • Aufbau Principle
    Rule stating electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first when constructing molecular orbital diagrams.
  • Non-bonding Orbital
    Orbital that does not contribute to bonding, often housing lone pairs, radicals, or empty sites in allylic ions.
  • Radical
    Species with an unpaired electron, which can occupy a non-bonding orbital in allylic systems.
  • Lone Pair
    Pair of valence electrons not involved in bonding, possibly occupying a non-bonding orbital in a three-atom system.