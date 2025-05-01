What is an allylic position in a 3-atom conjugated system? An allylic position is the atom next to a double bond in a conjugated system, often seen when there are an odd number of atoms.

How can the resonance of allylic positions be explained besides using resonance arrows? Resonance of allylic positions can be fundamentally explained using molecular orbital theory.

What is the simplified LCAO model used to demonstrate in the video? The simplified LCAO model is used to demonstrate molecular orbitals in a 3-atom conjugated system, such as a propanyl ion.

How are the atomic orbitals labeled in the 3-atom conjugated system example? The atomic orbitals are labeled as a, b, and c.

According to the Aufbau principle, which molecular orbital do the electrons from the double bond fill first? The electrons from the double bond fill the most stable bonding orbital, psi 1, first.

Where is the unknown ion or non-bonding orbital placed in the molecular orbital diagram? The unknown ion or non-bonding orbital at position C is placed into psi 2.