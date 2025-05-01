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Molecular Orbital Diagram A visual representation showing the energy and arrangement of orbitals formed from atomic orbitals in a molecule. 1,3-Butadiene A four-carbon diene with two double bonds separated by a single bond, serving as a model for conjugated systems. Diene A hydrocarbon containing two double bonds, often used to illustrate conjugation in organic molecules. Polyenes Molecules with multiple alternating double and single bonds, allowing for extensive pi electron delocalization. LCAO Model A method combining atomic orbitals linearly to construct molecular orbitals for molecules like 1,3-butadiene. HOMO The highest energy molecular orbital that contains electrons, crucial for understanding chemical reactivity. LUMO The lowest energy molecular orbital that does not contain electrons, often involved in electron acceptance. Node A region in a molecular orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero, increasing with orbital energy. Phase The sign or orientation of a wave function in an orbital, often depicted by shading or lobe direction. Psi 1 The lowest energy molecular orbital in a four-atom conjugated system, with all lobes in the same phase. Psi 2 A molecular orbital with one node, formed by combining orbitals with opposite phases in a four-atom system. Psi 3 A higher energy molecular orbital with two nodes, resulting from antibonding combinations in a conjugated system. Psi 4 The highest energy molecular orbital in a four-atom conjugated system, featuring three nodes and full phase alternation. Frontier Orbitals The pair of molecular orbitals (HOMO and LUMO) that play a key role in chemical reactions and electron transitions. Antibonding Orbital A molecular orbital formed by out-of-phase combinations of atomic orbitals, characterized by nodes and higher energy.
Orbital Diagram:4-atoms- 1,3-butadiene definitions
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