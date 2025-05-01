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Orbital Diagram:4-atoms- 1,3-butadiene definitions

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  • Molecular Orbital Diagram
    A visual representation showing the energy and arrangement of orbitals formed from atomic orbitals in a molecule.
  • 1,3-Butadiene
    A four-carbon diene with two double bonds separated by a single bond, serving as a model for conjugated systems.
  • Diene
    A hydrocarbon containing two double bonds, often used to illustrate conjugation in organic molecules.
  • Polyenes
    Molecules with multiple alternating double and single bonds, allowing for extensive pi electron delocalization.
  • LCAO Model
    A method combining atomic orbitals linearly to construct molecular orbitals for molecules like 1,3-butadiene.
  • HOMO
    The highest energy molecular orbital that contains electrons, crucial for understanding chemical reactivity.
  • LUMO
    The lowest energy molecular orbital that does not contain electrons, often involved in electron acceptance.
  • Node
    A region in a molecular orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero, increasing with orbital energy.
  • Phase
    The sign or orientation of a wave function in an orbital, often depicted by shading or lobe direction.
  • Psi 1
    The lowest energy molecular orbital in a four-atom conjugated system, with all lobes in the same phase.
  • Psi 2
    A molecular orbital with one node, formed by combining orbitals with opposite phases in a four-atom system.
  • Psi 3
    A higher energy molecular orbital with two nodes, resulting from antibonding combinations in a conjugated system.
  • Psi 4
    The highest energy molecular orbital in a four-atom conjugated system, featuring three nodes and full phase alternation.
  • Frontier Orbitals
    The pair of molecular orbitals (HOMO and LUMO) that play a key role in chemical reactions and electron transitions.
  • Antibonding Orbital
    A molecular orbital formed by out-of-phase combinations of atomic orbitals, characterized by nodes and higher energy.