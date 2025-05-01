Molecular Orbital Diagram A visual representation showing the energy and arrangement of orbitals formed from atomic orbitals in a molecule.

1,3-Butadiene A four-carbon diene with two double bonds separated by a single bond, serving as a model for conjugated systems.

Diene A hydrocarbon containing two double bonds, often used to illustrate conjugation in organic molecules.

Polyenes Molecules with multiple alternating double and single bonds, allowing for extensive pi electron delocalization.

LCAO Model A method combining atomic orbitals linearly to construct molecular orbitals for molecules like 1,3-butadiene.

HOMO The highest energy molecular orbital that contains electrons, crucial for understanding chemical reactivity.