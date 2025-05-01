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Orbital Diagram:4-atoms- 1,3-butadiene quiz

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  • What is the general structure of a 4-atom pi conjugated system called?
    A 4-atom pi conjugated system is usually called a diene, which can also be generalized as a polyene.
  • How many pi electrons are present in 1,3-butadiene?
    There are 4 pi electrons in 1,3-butadiene, corresponding to its two pi bonds.
  • According to the Aufbau principle, how are the electrons distributed in the molecular orbitals of 1,3-butadiene?
    Two electrons occupy Psi 1 and two electrons occupy Psi 2, with Psi 3 and Psi 4 remaining empty.
  • What is the first step in drawing the molecular orbitals for a 4-atom conjugated system?
    The first step is to draw the atomic orbitals and shade the first orbital without any phase changes.
  • How do you increase the number of nodes when drawing molecular orbitals for 1,3-butadiene?
    You increase nodes by introducing phase changes symmetrically between the atomic orbitals as you move to higher energy orbitals.
  • Which molecular orbital is the HOMO in 1,3-butadiene?
    Psi 2 is the HOMO (Highest Occupied Molecular Orbital) in 1,3-butadiene.
  • Which molecular orbital is the LUMO in 1,3-butadiene?
    Psi 3 is the LUMO (Lowest Unoccupied Molecular Orbital) in 1,3-butadiene.
  • What are frontier orbitals in the context of molecular orbital theory?
    Frontier orbitals refer to the HOMO and LUMO, which are important for chemical reactivity.
  • How are molecular orbitals sometimes described in textbooks for 4-atom conjugated systems?
    They are sometimes described as the sum of two pi orbitals, such as positive pi and negative pi, or their antibonding counterparts.
  • What does the notation 'positive pi' refer to when drawing molecular orbitals?
    Positive pi refers to the starting configuration where the dark lobes are facing down in the first orbital.
  • How is the antibonding version of a pi orbital denoted in this notation?
    The antibonding version is denoted as pi star (π*), such as positive pi star or negative pi star.
  • How is Psi 1 represented using the sum of pi orbitals?
    Psi 1 is represented as positive pi plus positive pi, meaning both lobes are in the same phase.
  • How is Psi 2 represented using the sum of pi orbitals?
    Psi 2 is represented as positive pi plus negative pi, indicating a combination of opposite phases.
  • How is Psi 3 represented using the sum of pi orbitals?
    Psi 3 is represented as positive pi star plus negative pi star, combining two antibonding orbitals of opposite phases.
  • Does the notation of summing pi orbitals provide additional insight into molecular orbital theory?
    No, this notation does not provide extra insight; it is just a different way to represent the combinations of orbitals.