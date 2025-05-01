What is the general structure of a 4-atom pi conjugated system called? A 4-atom pi conjugated system is usually called a diene, which can also be generalized as a polyene.

How many pi electrons are present in 1,3-butadiene? There are 4 pi electrons in 1,3-butadiene, corresponding to its two pi bonds.

According to the Aufbau principle, how are the electrons distributed in the molecular orbitals of 1,3-butadiene? Two electrons occupy Psi 1 and two electrons occupy Psi 2, with Psi 3 and Psi 4 remaining empty.

What is the first step in drawing the molecular orbitals for a 4-atom conjugated system? The first step is to draw the atomic orbitals and shade the first orbital without any phase changes.

How do you increase the number of nodes when drawing molecular orbitals for 1,3-butadiene? You increase nodes by introducing phase changes symmetrically between the atomic orbitals as you move to higher energy orbitals.

Which molecular orbital is the HOMO in 1,3-butadiene? Psi 2 is the HOMO (Highest Occupied Molecular Orbital) in 1,3-butadiene.