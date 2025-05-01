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Molecular Orbital Diagram A visual representation showing the arrangement and energy levels of orbitals formed from atomic orbitals in a conjugated system. Conjugated System A structure with alternating single and multiple bonds, allowing for delocalization of electrons across several atoms. Atomic Orbital A region around a nucleus where an electron is likely to be found, serving as the basis for constructing molecular orbitals. Node A location within an orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero, crucial for determining orbital symmetry. Bonding Orbital An energy state formed below the midpoint, increasing molecular stability by allowing electron sharing between atoms. Antibonding Orbital An energy state above the midpoint, marked with a star, which decreases molecular stability when occupied by electrons. Non-bonding Orbital An energy state at the midpoint, neither stabilizing nor destabilizing, often serving as the most reactive site in the molecule. Phase The sign or direction of the wave function in an orbital, which alternates to maintain symmetry and determine orbital interactions. Psi 3 A specific molecular orbital in a five-atom system, notable for its unique node arrangement and high reactivity. Pi Electron An electron occupying a molecular orbital formed from the sideways overlap of p orbitals, contributing to delocalization. Resonance A phenomenon where electron density is spread over multiple positions, allowing for reactivity at several sites in a molecule. LCAO Model A method for constructing molecular orbitals by combining atomic orbitals linearly, predicting orbital shapes and energies. Symmetry A property ensuring nodes and phases are evenly distributed, maintaining balance in molecular orbital diagrams. Energy Level A quantized state indicating the relative stability of an orbital, with lower levels being more stable. Star Notation A symbol used to indicate antibonding orbitals in diagrams, distinguishing them from bonding and non-bonding states.
Orbital Diagram:5-atoms- Allylic Ions definitions
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