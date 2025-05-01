Molecular Orbital Diagram A visual representation showing the arrangement and energy levels of orbitals formed from atomic orbitals in a conjugated system.

Conjugated System A structure with alternating single and multiple bonds, allowing for delocalization of electrons across several atoms.

Atomic Orbital A region around a nucleus where an electron is likely to be found, serving as the basis for constructing molecular orbitals.

Node A location within an orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero, crucial for determining orbital symmetry.

Bonding Orbital An energy state formed below the midpoint, increasing molecular stability by allowing electron sharing between atoms.

Antibonding Orbital An energy state above the midpoint, marked with a star, which decreases molecular stability when occupied by electrons.