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Orbital Diagram:5-atoms- Allylic Ions quiz

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  • What is the first step in drawing molecular orbital diagrams for a 5-atom conjugated system?
    The first step is to fill in the first atomic orbital consistently across all five atoms.
  • How do you determine the number of nodes in the molecular orbitals of a 5-atom system?
    The number of nodes increases from 0 to 4 as you move from the lowest to the highest energy orbital.
  • Where should the first node be placed when drawing a molecular orbital with one node for a 5-atom system?
    The first node should be placed in the middle to maintain symmetry.
  • How are two nodes placed symmetrically in a 5-atom molecular orbital?
    Two nodes are placed at positions 2 and 4 to keep the diagram symmetrical.
  • What is the rule for placing three nodes in a 5-atom molecular orbital?
    One node is placed in the middle, and the other two are spaced evenly to maintain symmetry.
  • What does it mean if every position in a 5-atom molecular orbital has a node?
    It means you are drawing the highest energy orbital, which has four nodes.
  • How do you identify bonding, non-bonding, and anti-bonding orbitals in a 5-atom system?
    Bonding orbitals are below the 50% mark, anti-bonding orbitals are above, and the orbital at the midpoint is non-bonding.
  • What is special about the Psi 3 orbital in a 5-atom conjugated system?
    Psi 3 is non-bonding, located at the midpoint, and is typically the most reactive orbital.
  • Why is the non-bonding orbital considered reactive in a 5-atom system?
    Because it can interact with other ions and molecules and is often where reactions occur.
  • How are pi electrons filled into the molecular orbitals of a 5-atom system?
    Two electrons fill Psi 1, two fill Psi 2, and the remaining electron(s) go into the next available orbital depending on the system.
  • In Psi 3 of a 5-atom system, at which positions do orbitals exist?
    Orbitals exist at positions a, c, and e; positions b and d have nodes.
  • Why can resonance in a 5-atom allylic ion only occur at certain positions?
    Because only positions without nodes in the non-bonding orbital can participate in resonance.
  • What notation is used to indicate anti-bonding orbitals in a molecular orbital diagram?
    A star (*) is added to the orbital symbol to indicate it is anti-bonding.
  • Does the non-bonding orbital add or subtract from the stability of the molecule?
    No, the non-bonding orbital neither adds nor subtracts from the molecule's stability.
  • What is the main purpose of drawing molecular orbital diagrams for conjugated systems?
    The main purpose is to explain the reactivity and resonance behavior of the molecule.