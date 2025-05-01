What is the first step in drawing molecular orbital diagrams for a 5-atom conjugated system? The first step is to fill in the first atomic orbital consistently across all five atoms.

How do you determine the number of nodes in the molecular orbitals of a 5-atom system? The number of nodes increases from 0 to 4 as you move from the lowest to the highest energy orbital.

Where should the first node be placed when drawing a molecular orbital with one node for a 5-atom system? The first node should be placed in the middle to maintain symmetry.

How are two nodes placed symmetrically in a 5-atom molecular orbital? Two nodes are placed at positions 2 and 4 to keep the diagram symmetrical.

What is the rule for placing three nodes in a 5-atom molecular orbital? One node is placed in the middle, and the other two are spaced evenly to maintain symmetry.

What does it mean if every position in a 5-atom molecular orbital has a node? It means you are drawing the highest energy orbital, which has four nodes.