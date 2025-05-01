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What is the first step in drawing molecular orbital diagrams for a 5-atom conjugated system? The first step is to fill in the first atomic orbital consistently across all five atoms. How do you determine the number of nodes in the molecular orbitals of a 5-atom system? The number of nodes increases from 0 to 4 as you move from the lowest to the highest energy orbital. Where should the first node be placed when drawing a molecular orbital with one node for a 5-atom system? The first node should be placed in the middle to maintain symmetry. How are two nodes placed symmetrically in a 5-atom molecular orbital? Two nodes are placed at positions 2 and 4 to keep the diagram symmetrical. What is the rule for placing three nodes in a 5-atom molecular orbital? One node is placed in the middle, and the other two are spaced evenly to maintain symmetry. What does it mean if every position in a 5-atom molecular orbital has a node? It means you are drawing the highest energy orbital, which has four nodes. How do you identify bonding, non-bonding, and anti-bonding orbitals in a 5-atom system? Bonding orbitals are below the 50% mark, anti-bonding orbitals are above, and the orbital at the midpoint is non-bonding. What is special about the Psi 3 orbital in a 5-atom conjugated system? Psi 3 is non-bonding, located at the midpoint, and is typically the most reactive orbital. Why is the non-bonding orbital considered reactive in a 5-atom system? Because it can interact with other ions and molecules and is often where reactions occur. How are pi electrons filled into the molecular orbitals of a 5-atom system? Two electrons fill Psi 1, two fill Psi 2, and the remaining electron(s) go into the next available orbital depending on the system. In Psi 3 of a 5-atom system, at which positions do orbitals exist? Orbitals exist at positions a, c, and e; positions b and d have nodes. Why can resonance in a 5-atom allylic ion only occur at certain positions? Because only positions without nodes in the non-bonding orbital can participate in resonance. What notation is used to indicate anti-bonding orbitals in a molecular orbital diagram? A star (*) is added to the orbital symbol to indicate it is anti-bonding. Does the non-bonding orbital add or subtract from the stability of the molecule? No, the non-bonding orbital neither adds nor subtracts from the molecule's stability. What is the main purpose of drawing molecular orbital diagrams for conjugated systems? The main purpose is to explain the reactivity and resonance behavior of the molecule.
Orbital Diagram:5-atoms- Allylic Ions quiz
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