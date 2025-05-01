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Orbital Diagram:6-atoms- 1,3,5-hexatriene definitions

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  • Hexatriene
    A linear conjugated hydrocarbon with six carbon atoms and alternating double bonds, serving as a model for six-atom pi systems.
  • Conjugated System
    A structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing pi electrons to delocalize across multiple atoms.
  • Molecular Orbital
    A region formed by the combination of atomic orbitals where electrons are likely to be found in a molecule.
  • Atomic Orbital
    A mathematical function describing the probability of finding an electron around a single atom.
  • Pi Electron
    An electron found in a pi bond, which results from the sideways overlap of adjacent p orbitals.
  • Node
    A location in an orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero, often used to distinguish different molecular orbitals.
  • Symmetry
    A property ensuring that molecular orbitals and their nodes are evenly distributed, often guided by sine wave patterns.
  • Sine Wave
    A graphical tool used to guide the placement of nodes in molecular orbitals for optimal symmetry.
  • Bonding Orbital
    A molecular orbital where electron density is concentrated between nuclei, increasing molecular stability.
  • Antibonding Orbital
    A molecular orbital with a node between nuclei, where electron presence decreases molecular stability.
  • HOMO
    The highest energy molecular orbital that contains electrons in the ground state configuration.
  • LUMO
    The lowest energy molecular orbital that does not contain electrons but can accept them.
  • Phase
    The sign or direction of an orbital lobe, which alternates across nodes and affects orbital interactions.
  • Resonance
    A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across a conjugated system, stabilizing the molecule.
  • Nonbonding Orbital
    An orbital that neither increases nor decreases molecular stability, typically absent in even-numbered conjugated systems.