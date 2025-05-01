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Hexatriene A linear conjugated hydrocarbon with six carbon atoms and alternating double bonds, serving as a model for six-atom pi systems. Conjugated System A structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing pi electrons to delocalize across multiple atoms. Molecular Orbital A region formed by the combination of atomic orbitals where electrons are likely to be found in a molecule. Atomic Orbital A mathematical function describing the probability of finding an electron around a single atom. Pi Electron An electron found in a pi bond, which results from the sideways overlap of adjacent p orbitals. Node A location in an orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero, often used to distinguish different molecular orbitals. Symmetry A property ensuring that molecular orbitals and their nodes are evenly distributed, often guided by sine wave patterns. Sine Wave A graphical tool used to guide the placement of nodes in molecular orbitals for optimal symmetry. Bonding Orbital A molecular orbital where electron density is concentrated between nuclei, increasing molecular stability. Antibonding Orbital A molecular orbital with a node between nuclei, where electron presence decreases molecular stability. HOMO The highest energy molecular orbital that contains electrons in the ground state configuration. LUMO The lowest energy molecular orbital that does not contain electrons but can accept them. Phase The sign or direction of an orbital lobe, which alternates across nodes and affects orbital interactions. Resonance A phenomenon where electrons are delocalized across a conjugated system, stabilizing the molecule. Nonbonding Orbital An orbital that neither increases nor decreases molecular stability, typically absent in even-numbered conjugated systems.
Orbital Diagram:6-atoms- 1,3,5-hexatriene definitions
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