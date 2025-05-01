Hexatriene A linear conjugated hydrocarbon with six carbon atoms and alternating double bonds, serving as a model for six-atom pi systems.

Conjugated System A structure with alternating single and double bonds, allowing pi electrons to delocalize across multiple atoms.

Molecular Orbital A region formed by the combination of atomic orbitals where electrons are likely to be found in a molecule.

Atomic Orbital A mathematical function describing the probability of finding an electron around a single atom.

Pi Electron An electron found in a pi bond, which results from the sideways overlap of adjacent p orbitals.

Node A location in an orbital where the probability of finding an electron is zero, often used to distinguish different molecular orbitals.