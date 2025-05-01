How many atomic orbitals, pi electrons, and molecular orbitals are present in 1,3,5-hexatriene? There are 6 atomic orbitals, 6 pi electrons, and 6 molecular orbitals in 1,3,5-hexatriene.

What is the general rule for the number of nodes in each molecular orbital for a conjugated system? The number of nodes increases by one for each higher molecular orbital, starting from zero up to n-1, where n is the number of atomic orbitals.

Where should the first and last orbitals be filled in when drawing molecular orbitals for hexatriene? The first and last orbitals should be filled in for all molecular orbitals as a starting point.

How is the sixth molecular orbital (Psi 6) typically drawn in hexatriene? Psi 6 is drawn with every single orbital facing a different direction, alternating phases.

What technique can be used to determine node placement in complex molecular orbitals like Psi 4 and Psi 5? A sine wave is drawn using fake atoms at positions 0 and n+1 to guide symmetrical node placement.

Why is symmetry important when placing nodes in molecular orbitals? Symmetry ensures that the resulting molecular orbitals are as even and stable as possible, matching the true wave function.