Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #1 Flashcards

Why is the Calvin cycle referred to as a dark reaction? The Calvin cycle is referred to as a dark reaction because it does not require light to occur. It takes place in the stroma of chloroplasts and uses ATP and NADPH produced in the light-dependent reactions to convert carbon dioxide into glucose.

To which substance does ferredoxin transfer an electron? Photosystem I, Photosystem II, NADP+, NADPH Ferredoxin transfers an electron to NADP+ to form NADPH.

What are the reactants in photosynthesis? The reactants in photosynthesis are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).

Which processes result in the release of carbon? Select three options. Processes that result in the release of carbon include respiration, combustion, and decomposition.

What are the reactants and products of photosynthesis? The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water, and the products are glucose and oxygen.

Which of the following is an example of a point source of pollution? An example of a point source of pollution is a factory discharge pipe.

What provides electrons for the light reactions? Water provides electrons for the light reactions during photosynthesis.

What are the products of light-independent reactions? The products of light-independent reactions, also known as the Calvin cycle, are glucose, ADP, and NADP+.

Which mutation is harmful to the organism? A frameshift mutation is often harmful to the organism because it alters the reading frame of the genetic code.

What is the name of the process during which a bond between two monomers is broken? The process during which a bond between two monomers is broken is called hydrolysis.

Which is required for the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis to occur? H2O, ATP, NADPH, CO2 H2O is required for the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis to occur.

Where does the light-dependent reaction of photosynthesis occur? What is produced? The light-dependent reaction of photosynthesis occurs in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts, producing ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.

Which of the following best describes a natural process that adds carbon dioxide to the atmosphere? Respiration is a natural process that adds carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.

Which of the following does not occur during the Calvin cycle? The production of oxygen does not occur during the Calvin cycle.

How is editing the genetic code different from artificial selection? Editing the genetic code involves directly altering the DNA sequence, while artificial selection involves choosing specific traits to breed over generations.

What is the difference between food chains and food webs? Food chains show a linear sequence of energy flow between organisms, while food webs depict a complex network of interconnected food chains.

Which type of population growth is shown in this graph? Exponential growth is shown in a graph where the population size increases rapidly over time without any limiting factors.

Fewer offspring is a disadvantage of which form of reproduction? Fewer offspring is a disadvantage of sexual reproduction.

Catalytic converters reduce which of the following pairs of pollutants in car exhaust? Catalytic converters reduce nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in car exhaust.

Which natural methods remove CO2 from the atmosphere? Photosynthesis and ocean absorption are natural methods that remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

Which of the following describe selective media? Selective media are designed to suppress the growth of unwanted microorganisms and support the growth of the organism of interest.

Green revolution technology has resulted in which of the following in modern agriculture? Green revolution technology has resulted in increased crop yields and the use of high-yielding crop varieties.

Why are nonnative species a threat to biodiversity? Nonnative species can outcompete native species for resources, leading to a decline in biodiversity.

Which process is similar to binary fission? Mitosis is similar to binary fission as both involve the division of a cell into two identical cells.

Which type of growth can occur only when a population has unlimited resources? Exponential growth can occur only when a population has unlimited resources.

Where do light-independent reactions occur? Light-independent reactions occur in the stroma of chloroplasts.

Under which conditions are the lac structural genes expressed most efficiently? The lac structural genes are expressed most efficiently in the presence of lactose and absence of glucose.

Which of the following is true about natural selection? Natural selection leads to the adaptation of organisms to their environment over time.

Which of the following is not a good way to reduce fuel consumption? Leaving the car engine idling is not a good way to reduce fuel consumption.

What would be the expected frequency of agouti brown offspring in the litter? The expected frequency of agouti brown offspring depends on the genetic cross and inheritance pattern.

What do the electrons added to NAD+ do? The electrons added to NAD+ reduce it to NADH, which is used in cellular respiration.

Which of the following is an advantage of a point-of-care test (POCT)? An advantage of a point-of-care test (POCT) is that it provides rapid results at the site of patient care.

Which is a frameshift mutation? Substitution, Nonsense, Silent, Deletion A deletion mutation can cause a frameshift if it alters the reading frame of the genetic code.

Which of the following statements about viruses is false? Viruses can replicate independently without a host cell is a false statement.

Which statement correctly describes carbon fixation? Carbon fixation is the process of converting inorganic carbon (CO2) into organic compounds (glucose) in photosynthesis.

Which of the following are methods used to identify bacteria? Methods used to identify bacteria include gram staining, culture characteristics, and genetic sequencing.

Which of the following are characteristics of an enriched medium? An enriched medium contains nutrients that support the growth of fastidious organisms.

Which of the following is true of microevolution? Microevolution involves small-scale changes in allele frequencies within a population over time.

Which has more biodiversity- a food chain or a food web? A food web has more biodiversity as it includes multiple interconnected food chains.