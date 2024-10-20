Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #1 Flashcards
Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #1
- Why is the Calvin cycle referred to as a dark reaction?The Calvin cycle is referred to as a dark reaction because it does not require light to occur. It takes place in the stroma of chloroplasts and uses ATP and NADPH produced in the light-dependent reactions to convert carbon dioxide into glucose.
- To which substance does ferredoxin transfer an electron? Photosystem I, Photosystem II, NADP+, NADPHFerredoxin transfers an electron to NADP+ to form NADPH.
- What are the reactants in photosynthesis?The reactants in photosynthesis are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
- Which processes result in the release of carbon? Select three options.Processes that result in the release of carbon include respiration, combustion, and decomposition.
- What are the reactants and products of photosynthesis?The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide and water, and the products are glucose and oxygen.
- Which of the following is an example of a point source of pollution?An example of a point source of pollution is a factory discharge pipe.
- What provides electrons for the light reactions?Water provides electrons for the light reactions during photosynthesis.
- What are the products of light-independent reactions?The products of light-independent reactions, also known as the Calvin cycle, are glucose, ADP, and NADP+.
- Which mutation is harmful to the organism?A frameshift mutation is often harmful to the organism because it alters the reading frame of the genetic code.
- What is the name of the process during which a bond between two monomers is broken?The process during which a bond between two monomers is broken is called hydrolysis.
- Which is required for the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis to occur? H2O, ATP, NADPH, CO2H2O is required for the light-dependent reactions in photosynthesis to occur.
- Where does the light-dependent reaction of photosynthesis occur? What is produced?The light-dependent reaction of photosynthesis occurs in the thylakoid membranes of chloroplasts, producing ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.
- Which of the following best describes a natural process that adds carbon dioxide to the atmosphere?Respiration is a natural process that adds carbon dioxide to the atmosphere.
- Which of the following does not occur during the Calvin cycle?The production of oxygen does not occur during the Calvin cycle.
- How is editing the genetic code different from artificial selection?Editing the genetic code involves directly altering the DNA sequence, while artificial selection involves choosing specific traits to breed over generations.
- What is the difference between food chains and food webs?Food chains show a linear sequence of energy flow between organisms, while food webs depict a complex network of interconnected food chains.
- Which type of population growth is shown in this graph?Exponential growth is shown in a graph where the population size increases rapidly over time without any limiting factors.
- Fewer offspring is a disadvantage of which form of reproduction?Fewer offspring is a disadvantage of sexual reproduction.
- Catalytic converters reduce which of the following pairs of pollutants in car exhaust?Catalytic converters reduce nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide in car exhaust.
- Which natural methods remove CO2 from the atmosphere?Photosynthesis and ocean absorption are natural methods that remove CO2 from the atmosphere.
- Which of the following describe selective media?Selective media are designed to suppress the growth of unwanted microorganisms and support the growth of the organism of interest.
- Green revolution technology has resulted in which of the following in modern agriculture?Green revolution technology has resulted in increased crop yields and the use of high-yielding crop varieties.
- Why are nonnative species a threat to biodiversity?Nonnative species can outcompete native species for resources, leading to a decline in biodiversity.
- Which process is similar to binary fission?Mitosis is similar to binary fission as both involve the division of a cell into two identical cells.
- Which type of growth can occur only when a population has unlimited resources?Exponential growth can occur only when a population has unlimited resources.
- Where do light-independent reactions occur?Light-independent reactions occur in the stroma of chloroplasts.
- Under which conditions are the lac structural genes expressed most efficiently?The lac structural genes are expressed most efficiently in the presence of lactose and absence of glucose.
- Which of the following is true about natural selection?Natural selection leads to the adaptation of organisms to their environment over time.
- Which of the following is not a good way to reduce fuel consumption?Leaving the car engine idling is not a good way to reduce fuel consumption.
- What would be the expected frequency of agouti brown offspring in the litter?The expected frequency of agouti brown offspring depends on the genetic cross and inheritance pattern.
- What do the electrons added to NAD+ do?The electrons added to NAD+ reduce it to NADH, which is used in cellular respiration.
- Which of the following is an advantage of a point-of-care test (POCT)?An advantage of a point-of-care test (POCT) is that it provides rapid results at the site of patient care.
- Which is a frameshift mutation? Substitution, Nonsense, Silent, DeletionA deletion mutation can cause a frameshift if it alters the reading frame of the genetic code.
- Which of the following statements about viruses is false?Viruses can replicate independently without a host cell is a false statement.
- Which statement correctly describes carbon fixation?Carbon fixation is the process of converting inorganic carbon (CO2) into organic compounds (glucose) in photosynthesis.
- Which of the following are methods used to identify bacteria?Methods used to identify bacteria include gram staining, culture characteristics, and genetic sequencing.
- Which of the following are characteristics of an enriched medium?An enriched medium contains nutrients that support the growth of fastidious organisms.
- Which of the following is true of microevolution?Microevolution involves small-scale changes in allele frequencies within a population over time.
- Which has more biodiversity- a food chain or a food web?A food web has more biodiversity as it includes multiple interconnected food chains.
- Which process plays an important role in the cycling of both carbon and nitrogen?Decomposition plays an important role in the cycling of both carbon and nitrogen.