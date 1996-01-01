Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

3. Acids and Bases

Organic Chemistry Reactions

Now you’re finally getting ready to start understanding types of chemical reactions. Oh joy! 

What you need to know about types of chemical reactions.

We’re gonna learn about 4 different types of chemical reactions. You don’t actually need to understand these! Just be able to recognize them for now.

Recognizing Acid-Base Reactions.

In this reaction, two molecules of opposite charges react to exchange a proton. (There are some exceptions that don’t, but we’ll get to this later)  

Recognizing Substitution Reactions.

This is an acid-base reaction where an atom (or group of atoms) other than protons are exchanged.

Recognizing Elimination Reactions.

Here, two single bonds (σ) are removed to create one double bond (π).

Recognizing Addition Reactions.

In these reactions, one double bond generates two new single bonds.

  • Addition and Elimination are inverse reactions! In some cases they can perfectly cancel each other out. 
