Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #2 Flashcards
Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #2
- Which is considered a chemical mutagen?A chemical mutagen is a substance that can cause changes in the DNA sequence, such as nitrous acid.
- Which of these is not an output of the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis?Glucose is not an output of the light-dependent reactions; it is produced in the Calvin cycle.
- Which of the following is an example of natural selection?An example of natural selection is the development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria.
- An allosteric inhibitor does which of the following?An allosteric inhibitor binds to a site other than the active site, changing the enzyme's shape and reducing its activity.
- Which variable increases the likelihood of allopatric speciation taking place more quickly?Geographic isolation increases the likelihood of allopatric speciation taking place more quickly.
- Which of the following is not an example of natural selection?Breeding dogs for specific traits is not an example of natural selection; it is artificial selection.
- Which enzyme binds DNA fragments together?DNA ligase binds DNA fragments together.
- What are the products of the light-dependent reactions?The products of the light-dependent reactions are ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.
- Which type of mutation always produces a stop codon? Missense, Nonsense, Silent, PointA nonsense mutation always produces a stop codon.
- What is the ratio of the offspring with white petals to the total number of offspring?The ratio of offspring with white petals depends on the genetic cross and inheritance pattern.
- Which of the following would result in a frameshift mutation?Insertions or deletions of nucleotides that are not in multiples of three would result in a frameshift mutation.
- Which of the following bacteria cause spoilage of food?Bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Pseudomonas can cause spoilage of food.
- Which of the following statements about density-independent growth is true?Density-independent growth is not affected by population size and is influenced by environmental factors.
- Which of the following antibiotics is an inhibitor of protein synthesis?Tetracycline is an antibiotic that inhibits protein synthesis.
- What are the reactants (inputs) of photosynthesis?The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).
- Which is the role of restriction enzymes?Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing for genetic manipulation.
- Which of the following has the most biomass?Producers, such as plants, typically have the most biomass in an ecosystem.
- What are light-dependent reactions fueled by?Light-dependent reactions are fueled by sunlight.
- What do you think some density-dependent limiting factors might be?Density-dependent limiting factors include competition for resources, predation, and disease.
- How should the zone of inhibition be measured?The zone of inhibition should be measured from the edge of the disk to the edge of the clear area.
- What do restriction enzymes do?Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, facilitating genetic engineering.
- How do human activities affect the carbon cycle?Human activities, such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation, increase carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.
- During which step of PCR do primers attach?Primers attach during the annealing step of PCR.
- Which of the following statements about enzyme function is correct?Enzymes lower the activation energy of a reaction, increasing the reaction rate.
- Which of the following has been shown to cause speciation most rapidly?Geographic isolation has been shown to cause speciation most rapidly.
- Which of the following is true of anabolic reactions?Anabolic reactions build complex molecules from simpler ones and require energy.
- Which of the following structures is not a component of a photosystem?ATP synthase is not a component of a photosystem.
- Which molecule absorbs the energy of a photon in photosynthesis?Chlorophyll absorbs the energy of a photon in photosynthesis.
- From which component of the light-dependent reactions does NADPH form most directly?NADPH forms most directly from the electron transport chain in the light-dependent reactions.
- Which order of molecular conversions is correct for the Calvin cycle?The correct order is carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration of RuBP.
- What is the role of cAMP in the signal transduction pathway activated by epinephrine?cAMP acts as a second messenger, amplifying the signal and activating protein kinase A.
- Which of the following is absolutely true for all viruses?All viruses require a host cell to replicate.
- Which best describes the lytic and lysogenic cycles?The lytic cycle involves the destruction of the host cell, while the lysogenic cycle integrates viral DNA into the host genome.
- Which of the following is false about the structure of enzymes?Enzymes are consumed in the reactions they catalyze is false; they are not consumed.
- What is required by an F- cell to become an F+ cell?An F- cell requires the transfer of an F plasmid to become an F+ cell.
- During which step in the PCR cycle do primers form bonds with a single-stranded template?Primers form bonds with a single-stranded template during the annealing step.
- What happens to the oxygen at the end of the electron transport chain?Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor, forming water at the end of the electron transport chain.
- Which of the following is a point source of water pollution?A factory discharge pipe is a point source of water pollution.
- Which types of light cause damage to genetic material?Ultraviolet (UV) light can cause damage to genetic material.
- How do antibiotics work without harming the surrounding human cells?Antibiotics target specific bacterial structures or functions not found in human cells.