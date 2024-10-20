Organic Chemistry Reactions quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which is considered a chemical mutagen? A chemical mutagen is a substance that can cause changes in the DNA sequence, such as nitrous acid.

Which of these is not an output of the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis? Glucose is not an output of the light-dependent reactions; it is produced in the Calvin cycle.

Which of the following is an example of natural selection? An example of natural selection is the development of antibiotic resistance in bacteria.

An allosteric inhibitor does which of the following? An allosteric inhibitor binds to a site other than the active site, changing the enzyme's shape and reducing its activity.

Which variable increases the likelihood of allopatric speciation taking place more quickly? Geographic isolation increases the likelihood of allopatric speciation taking place more quickly.

Which of the following is not an example of natural selection? Breeding dogs for specific traits is not an example of natural selection; it is artificial selection.

Which enzyme binds DNA fragments together? DNA ligase binds DNA fragments together.

What are the products of the light-dependent reactions? The products of the light-dependent reactions are ATP, NADPH, and oxygen.

Which type of mutation always produces a stop codon? Missense, Nonsense, Silent, Point A nonsense mutation always produces a stop codon.

What is the ratio of the offspring with white petals to the total number of offspring? The ratio of offspring with white petals depends on the genetic cross and inheritance pattern.

Which of the following would result in a frameshift mutation? Insertions or deletions of nucleotides that are not in multiples of three would result in a frameshift mutation.

Which of the following bacteria cause spoilage of food? Bacteria such as Lactobacillus and Pseudomonas can cause spoilage of food.

Which of the following statements about density-independent growth is true? Density-independent growth is not affected by population size and is influenced by environmental factors.

Which of the following antibiotics is an inhibitor of protein synthesis? Tetracycline is an antibiotic that inhibits protein synthesis.

What are the reactants (inputs) of photosynthesis? The reactants of photosynthesis are carbon dioxide (CO2) and water (H2O).

Which is the role of restriction enzymes? Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing for genetic manipulation.

Which of the following has the most biomass? Producers, such as plants, typically have the most biomass in an ecosystem.

What are light-dependent reactions fueled by? Light-dependent reactions are fueled by sunlight.

What do you think some density-dependent limiting factors might be? Density-dependent limiting factors include competition for resources, predation, and disease.

How should the zone of inhibition be measured? The zone of inhibition should be measured from the edge of the disk to the edge of the clear area.

What do restriction enzymes do? Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, facilitating genetic engineering.

How do human activities affect the carbon cycle? Human activities, such as burning fossil fuels and deforestation, increase carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere.

During which step of PCR do primers attach? Primers attach during the annealing step of PCR.

Which of the following statements about enzyme function is correct? Enzymes lower the activation energy of a reaction, increasing the reaction rate.

Which of the following has been shown to cause speciation most rapidly? Geographic isolation has been shown to cause speciation most rapidly.

Which of the following is true of anabolic reactions? Anabolic reactions build complex molecules from simpler ones and require energy.

Which of the following structures is not a component of a photosystem? ATP synthase is not a component of a photosystem.

Which molecule absorbs the energy of a photon in photosynthesis? Chlorophyll absorbs the energy of a photon in photosynthesis.

From which component of the light-dependent reactions does NADPH form most directly? NADPH forms most directly from the electron transport chain in the light-dependent reactions.

Which order of molecular conversions is correct for the Calvin cycle? The correct order is carbon fixation, reduction, and regeneration of RuBP.

What is the role of cAMP in the signal transduction pathway activated by epinephrine? cAMP acts as a second messenger, amplifying the signal and activating protein kinase A.

Which of the following is absolutely true for all viruses? All viruses require a host cell to replicate.

Which best describes the lytic and lysogenic cycles? The lytic cycle involves the destruction of the host cell, while the lysogenic cycle integrates viral DNA into the host genome.

Which of the following is false about the structure of enzymes? Enzymes are consumed in the reactions they catalyze is false; they are not consumed.

What is required by an F- cell to become an F+ cell? An F- cell requires the transfer of an F plasmid to become an F+ cell.

During which step in the PCR cycle do primers form bonds with a single-stranded template? Primers form bonds with a single-stranded template during the annealing step.

What happens to the oxygen at the end of the electron transport chain? Oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor, forming water at the end of the electron transport chain.

Which of the following is a point source of water pollution? A factory discharge pipe is a point source of water pollution.

Which types of light cause damage to genetic material? Ultraviolet (UV) light can cause damage to genetic material.