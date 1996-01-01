Oxidative Cleavage quiz #1 Flashcards

What types of products are formed when an alkyne undergoes oxidative cleavage with hot potassium permanganate (KMnO4)?

Oxidative cleavage of an alkyne with hot KMnO4 breaks the triple bond, resulting in the formation of carboxylic acids from each carbon of the alkyne. If the alkyne is terminal (at the end of a chain), one product will be a carboxylic acid and the other will be carbon dioxide (from the single carbon fragment). If the alkyne is internal, two carboxylic acids are produced.