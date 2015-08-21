Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
When you react a double bond with potassium permanganate (KMnO4), your first thought may be to make syn-diols, as seen in previous videos. However, looking at the temperature is extremely important. In heat, KMnO4 will actually cleave the double bond, rather than add diols. Let’s check it out.
General properties of strong oxidative cleavage.
Note: I added an extra carbon when rotating the structure to a bondline conformation in the video below:)
Predict the product of the following reaction.