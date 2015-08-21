Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Organic Chemistry

10. Addition Reactions

Oxidative Cleavage

When you react a double bond with potassium permanganate (KMnO4), your first thought may be to make syn-diols, as seen in previous videos. However, looking at the temperature is extremely important. In heat, KMnO4 will actually cleave the double bond, rather than add diols. Let’s check it out. 

1

concept

General properties of strong oxidative cleavage.

Note: I added an extra carbon when rotating the structure to a bondline conformation in the video below:)

2
Problem

Predict the product of the following reaction.

