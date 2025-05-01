Oxidizing Agent A substance that increases the oxygen content of a molecule, typically without disrupting carbon-carbon bonds.

Jones' Reagent A mixture of chromium(VI) compound and strong acid, commonly used to convert secondary alcohols into ketones.

Chromic Acid A reactive species formed from chromium(VI) and acid, acting as a strong electrophile in oxidation reactions.

Secondary Alcohol A molecule where the hydroxyl group is attached to a carbon bonded to two other carbons, often oxidized to a ketone.

Ketone A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, often produced from secondary alcohol oxidation.

Nucleophilic Attack A step where an electron-rich atom donates electrons to an electron-poor center, initiating bond formation.