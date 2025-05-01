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Oxidizing Agent A substance that increases the oxygen content of a molecule, typically without disrupting carbon-carbon bonds. Jones' Reagent A mixture of chromium(VI) compound and strong acid, commonly used to convert secondary alcohols into ketones. Chromic Acid A reactive species formed from chromium(VI) and acid, acting as a strong electrophile in oxidation reactions. Secondary Alcohol A molecule where the hydroxyl group is attached to a carbon bonded to two other carbons, often oxidized to a ketone. Ketone A compound featuring a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, often produced from secondary alcohol oxidation. Nucleophilic Attack A step where an electron-rich atom donates electrons to an electron-poor center, initiating bond formation. Alpha Elimination A process where a group is removed from the carbon directly attached to a functional group, forming a double bond to a non-carbon atom. Electrophile A species with electron deficiency, making it susceptible to attack by electron-rich nucleophiles. Protonation The addition of a hydrogen ion to a molecule, often stabilizing negative charges formed during reaction steps. Deprotonation The removal of a hydrogen ion from a molecule, frequently facilitating the formation of double bonds. Strong Acid A substance that fully dissociates in solution, often used to activate oxidizing agents like chromium(VI) compounds. Carbon-Carbon Bond A linkage between two carbon atoms, typically preserved during most oxidation reactions except in special cases. Ozonolysis A reaction where ozone cleaves carbon-carbon bonds, serving as an exception to the general oxidation rule. Conjugate Base The species formed after an acid donates a proton, often involved in deprotonation steps during mechanisms.
Oxidizing Agent definitions
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Oxidizing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
7 problems
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Reducing Agent
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
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13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds - Part 1 of 3
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13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds - Part 2 of 3
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13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 10 problems
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