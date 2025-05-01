Oxidation Process involving an increase in the number of carbon-oxygen bonds or overall oxygen content within a molecule.

Reduction Process involving an increase in the number of hydrogen atoms bonded to a molecule, typically at the expense of oxygen bonds.

Methane Simplest hydrocarbon, representing the most reduced form of carbon with only hydrogen atoms bonded to it.

Carbon Dioxide Fully oxidized form of carbon, lacking any hydrogen atoms and considered inorganic in organic chemistry contexts.

Primary Alcohol Organic compound where a carbon atom is bonded to one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms, more oxidized than methane.

Aldehyde Functional group where a carbon is double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydrogen, more oxidized than an alcohol.