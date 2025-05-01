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Oxidizing and Reducing Agents definitions

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  • Oxidation
    Process involving an increase in the number of carbon-oxygen bonds or overall oxygen content within a molecule.
  • Reduction
    Process involving an increase in the number of hydrogen atoms bonded to a molecule, typically at the expense of oxygen bonds.
  • Methane
    Simplest hydrocarbon, representing the most reduced form of carbon with only hydrogen atoms bonded to it.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    Fully oxidized form of carbon, lacking any hydrogen atoms and considered inorganic in organic chemistry contexts.
  • Primary Alcohol
    Organic compound where a carbon atom is bonded to one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms, more oxidized than methane.
  • Aldehyde
    Functional group where a carbon is double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydrogen, more oxidized than an alcohol.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    Functional group with a carbon atom bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single) and one hydrogen, highly oxidized.
  • Carbon-Oxygen Bond
    Connection between carbon and oxygen atoms; increasing these indicates higher oxidation state in organic molecules.
  • Hydrogen Content
    Number of hydrogen atoms attached to a molecule, which increases during reduction and decreases during oxidation.
  • Functional Group
    Specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, such as alcohols or aldehydes.
  • Redox Reaction
    Transformation involving simultaneous oxidation and reduction, with one species gaining and another losing electrons or bonds.
  • Organic Molecule
    Compound containing carbon and hydrogen atoms, often featuring functional groups like alcohols or acids.
  • Inorganic Carbon
    Form of carbon not bonded to hydrogen, such as in carbon dioxide, and not considered organic in this context.
  • Transformation
    Conversion of one functional group to another, such as alcohol to aldehyde, often via oxidation or reduction.