What is the main difference between oxidation and reduction in organic chemistry compared to general chemistry? In organic chemistry, oxidation and reduction focus on changes in oxygen and hydrogen content, rather than complex equations and quantitative calculations.

How is oxidation defined in organic chemistry? Oxidation is any reaction that increases the oxygen content or the number of carbon-oxygen bonds in a molecule.

What does reduction involve in organic chemistry? Reduction involves an increase in the hydrogen content of a molecule.

What is the most reduced form of carbon discussed in the lesson? Methane (CH4) is the most reduced form of carbon, as it has only bonds to hydrogen and no bonds to oxygen.

How does the oxidation state of a primary alcohol compare to methane? A primary alcohol is more oxidized than methane because it has one bond to oxygen, while methane has none.

Why is an aldehyde more oxidized than an alcohol? An aldehyde is more oxidized because its carbon has two bonds to oxygen, compared to one in an alcohol.