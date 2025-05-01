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Oxidation Process involving an increase in the number of carbon-oxygen bonds or overall oxygen content within a molecule. Reduction Process involving an increase in the number of hydrogen atoms bonded to a molecule, typically at the expense of oxygen bonds. Methane Simplest hydrocarbon, representing the most reduced form of carbon with only hydrogen atoms bonded to it. Carbon Dioxide Fully oxidized form of carbon, lacking any hydrogen atoms and considered inorganic in organic chemistry contexts. Primary Alcohol Organic compound where a carbon atom is bonded to one oxygen atom and two hydrogen atoms, more oxidized than methane. Aldehyde Functional group where a carbon is double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to hydrogen, more oxidized than an alcohol. Carboxylic Acid Functional group with a carbon atom bonded to two oxygens (one double, one single) and one hydrogen, highly oxidized. Carbon-Oxygen Bond Connection between carbon and oxygen atoms; increasing these indicates higher oxidation state in organic molecules. Hydrogen Content Number of hydrogen atoms attached to a molecule, which increases during reduction and decreases during oxidation. Functional Group Specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions, such as alcohols or aldehydes. Redox Reaction Transformation involving simultaneous oxidation and reduction, with one species gaining and another losing electrons or bonds. Organic Molecule Compound containing carbon and hydrogen atoms, often featuring functional groups like alcohols or acids. Inorganic Carbon Form of carbon not bonded to hydrogen, such as in carbon dioxide, and not considered organic in this context. Transformation Conversion of one functional group to another, such as alcohol to aldehyde, often via oxidation or reduction.
Oxidizing and Reducing Agents definitions
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