Ozonolysis A weak oxidative cleavage process that splits double bonds, forming carbonyl-containing fragments from alkenes.

Oxidative Cleavage A reaction type where a bond is broken and oxygen atoms are added to the resulting fragments.

Double Bond A covalent connection between two atoms involving four electrons, commonly found in alkenes.

Ketone A carbonyl compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two other carbons, formed from internal alkene cleavage.

Aldehyde A carbonyl compound with at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon, produced from terminal alkene cleavage.

Formaldehyde The simplest aldehyde, with formula CH2O, generated when a one-carbon fragment is produced during cleavage.