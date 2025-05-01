What type of reaction is ozonolysis classified as? Ozonolysis is classified as a weak oxidative cleavage reaction.

What is the main reagent used in ozonolysis? The main reagent used in ozonolysis is ozone (O3).

What types of products are typically formed from ozonolysis of alkenes? Ozonolysis typically forms ketones, aldehydes, and formaldehyde.

What does the term 'cleavage' mean in the context of ozonolysis? In ozonolysis, 'cleavage' means cutting the carbon-carbon double bond to split the molecule into fragments.

How does ozonolysis affect the double bond in a carbon chain? Ozonolysis splits the double bond and adds oxygen atoms to both ends, forming carbonyl groups.

What determines the number and type of products formed in ozonolysis? The number of carbon atoms and the location of double bonds in the original chain determine the number and type of products.