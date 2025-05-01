Ozonolysis Oxidative cleavage of alkenes using ozone, producing carbonyl compounds via unstable cyclic intermediates.

Ozonide Unstable, three-membered cyclic intermediate with three oxygens, formed after ozone adds to an alkene.

Molozonide First unstable intermediate in the reaction, formed immediately after ozone adds to an alkene double bond.

Reductive Workup Process using agents like DMS or zinc/acetic acid to convert ozonides into aldehydes and ketones.

Oxidative Workup Treatment with hydrogen peroxide that transforms ozonides into carboxylic acids and ketones.

Dimethyl Sulfide Common reducing agent in the reaction, attacking ozonides to yield DMSO and carbonyl products.