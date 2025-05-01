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Ozonolysis Oxidative cleavage of alkenes using ozone, producing carbonyl compounds via unstable cyclic intermediates. Ozonide Unstable, three-membered cyclic intermediate with three oxygens, formed after ozone adds to an alkene. Molozonide First unstable intermediate in the reaction, formed immediately after ozone adds to an alkene double bond. Reductive Workup Process using agents like DMS or zinc/acetic acid to convert ozonides into aldehydes and ketones. Oxidative Workup Treatment with hydrogen peroxide that transforms ozonides into carboxylic acids and ketones. Dimethyl Sulfide Common reducing agent in the reaction, attacking ozonides to yield DMSO and carbonyl products. Hydrogen Peroxide Oxidizing agent used to convert aldehyde intermediates into carboxylic acids during the reaction. Aldehyde Product formed from ozonolysis under reductive conditions, containing a carbonyl group bonded to hydrogen. Ketone Product of both reductive and oxidative workups, featuring a carbonyl group bonded to two carbons. Carboxylic Acid Compound produced from aldehydes during oxidative workup, containing a carbonyl and hydroxyl group. Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed by direct overlap of orbitals, broken and formed during the mechanism. Pi Bond Bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in alkenes and broken during the reaction. Nucleophile Species with a negative charge or lone pair, attacking electrophilic centers in the mechanism. Electrophile Atom or group with partial positive charge, attracting nucleophiles during bond formation. Stereochemistry Spatial arrangement of atoms retained during the syn addition of ozone to the alkene.
Ozonolysis Full Mechanism definitions
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