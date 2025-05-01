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What is the name of the unstable cyclic intermediate formed during ozonolysis? The unstable cyclic intermediate is called an ozonide. How many mechanistic steps are there in the general ozonolysis mechanism before the workup? There are three mechanistic steps in the general ozonolysis mechanism before the workup. What are the typical reagents used for the reductive workup in ozonolysis? Typical reagents for the reductive workup are dimethyl sulfide (DMS) or zinc and acetic acid. What is the main product formed from an alkene after ozonolysis with a reductive workup? The main products are aldehydes and ketones. What reagent is commonly used for the oxidative workup in ozonolysis? Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is commonly used for the oxidative workup. What does an oxidative workup convert an aldehyde into? An oxidative workup converts an aldehyde into a carboxylic acid. Does the ketone product change during an oxidative workup in ozonolysis? No, the ketone remains unchanged during the oxidative workup. In the first step of ozonolysis, what acts as the nucleophile? The negatively charged oxygen on ozone acts as the nucleophile. What is the name of the first intermediate formed after ozone adds to an alkene? The first intermediate is called a molozonide. How many arrows are involved in each mechanistic step of the ozonolysis mechanism? Each mechanistic step involves three arrows. What happens to the stereochemistry of the alkene during the first step of ozonolysis? The stereochemistry of the alkene is retained during the first step, which is a syn addition. What does DMS (dimethyl sulfide) become after the reductive workup? DMS is converted into DMSO (dimethyl sulfoxide) after the reaction. What type of bond is formed when the negative oxygen attacks the carbonyl carbon in the third step? A new carbon-oxygen sigma bond is formed. What is the fate of a hydrogen attached to a carbon with two oxygen sigma bonds during oxidative workup? That hydrogen is converted into an OH group, forming a carboxylic acid. Can ozonolysis with a reductive workup produce carboxylic acids? No, a reductive workup produces only aldehydes and ketones, not carboxylic acids.
Ozonolysis Full Mechanism quiz
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