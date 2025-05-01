What is the name of the unstable cyclic intermediate formed during ozonolysis? The unstable cyclic intermediate is called an ozonide.

How many mechanistic steps are there in the general ozonolysis mechanism before the workup? There are three mechanistic steps in the general ozonolysis mechanism before the workup.

What are the typical reagents used for the reductive workup in ozonolysis? Typical reagents for the reductive workup are dimethyl sulfide (DMS) or zinc and acetic acid.

What is the main product formed from an alkene after ozonolysis with a reductive workup? The main products are aldehydes and ketones.

What reagent is commonly used for the oxidative workup in ozonolysis? Hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) is commonly used for the oxidative workup.

What does an oxidative workup convert an aldehyde into? An oxidative workup converts an aldehyde into a carboxylic acid.