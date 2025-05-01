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Ozonolysis definitions

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  • Ozonolysis
    A weak oxidative cleavage process that splits double bonds, forming carbonyl-containing fragments from alkenes.
  • Oxidative Cleavage
    A reaction type where a bond is broken and oxygen atoms are added to the resulting fragments.
  • Double Bond
    A covalent connection between two atoms involving four electrons, commonly found in alkenes.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two other carbons, formed from internal alkene cleavage.
  • Aldehyde
    A carbonyl compound with at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon, produced from terminal alkene cleavage.
  • Formaldehyde
    The simplest aldehyde, with formula CH2O, generated when a one-carbon fragment is produced during cleavage.
  • Ozone
    A triatomic oxygen molecule (O3) used as the primary reagent to initiate the cleavage of double bonds.
  • Reductive Workup
    A step following ozonolysis using agents like zinc/acetic acid or dimethyl sulfide to stabilize the products.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, present in both ketones and aldehydes.
  • Dimethyl Sulfide
    A sulfur-containing compound used as a reducing agent in the workup phase of ozonolysis.
  • Zinc
    A metallic element employed as a reducing agent during the workup to prevent over-oxidation of products.
  • Acetic Acid
    A weak organic acid often paired with zinc in the reductive workup to neutralize byproducts.
  • Carbon Chain
    A sequence of carbon atoms bonded together, whose length and structure determine ozonolysis products.
  • Scissors Analogy
    A visualization tool for understanding how ozonolysis 'cuts' double bonds in carbon chains.