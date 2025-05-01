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Ozonolysis A weak oxidative cleavage process that splits double bonds, forming carbonyl-containing fragments from alkenes. Oxidative Cleavage A reaction type where a bond is broken and oxygen atoms are added to the resulting fragments. Double Bond A covalent connection between two atoms involving four electrons, commonly found in alkenes. Ketone A carbonyl compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two other carbons, formed from internal alkene cleavage. Aldehyde A carbonyl compound with at least one hydrogen attached to the carbonyl carbon, produced from terminal alkene cleavage. Formaldehyde The simplest aldehyde, with formula CH2O, generated when a one-carbon fragment is produced during cleavage. Ozone A triatomic oxygen molecule (O3) used as the primary reagent to initiate the cleavage of double bonds. Reductive Workup A step following ozonolysis using agents like zinc/acetic acid or dimethyl sulfide to stabilize the products. Carbonyl Group A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, present in both ketones and aldehydes. Dimethyl Sulfide A sulfur-containing compound used as a reducing agent in the workup phase of ozonolysis. Zinc A metallic element employed as a reducing agent during the workup to prevent over-oxidation of products. Acetic Acid A weak organic acid often paired with zinc in the reductive workup to neutralize byproducts. Carbon Chain A sequence of carbon atoms bonded together, whose length and structure determine ozonolysis products. Scissors Analogy A visualization tool for understanding how ozonolysis 'cuts' double bonds in carbon chains.
Ozonolysis definitions
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