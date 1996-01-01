Ozonolysis quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the general structure of the starting material in an ozonolysis reaction, and how is it related to the products formed?

The starting material in an ozonolysis reaction is an alkene, which contains a carbon-carbon double bond. During ozonolysis, this double bond is cleaved, and each carbon of the double bond becomes the carbonyl carbon of a new product, resulting in the formation of ketones, aldehydes, or formaldehyde depending on the substituents attached to the double-bonded carbons.