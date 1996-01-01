Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
10. Addition Reactions

Ozonolysis

Ozonolysis is a form of oxidative cleavage that breaks through alkenes and replaces them with carbonyls on both ends. Just imagine the ozone functioning like tiny atomic scissors, cutting each alkene right in half!

General properties of ozonolysis.

The products of ozonolysis are a mixture of ketones, aldehydes and formaldehyde. You get these with:

  1. Ends of alkenes with –R groups on both sides = Ketones
  2. Ends of alkenes with 1 –H  = Aldehydes
  3. Ends of alkenes with 2 –Hs (yielding single carbon fragments) = Formaldehyde  

General Reaction:

Problem

Predict the products of the following reaction. 

