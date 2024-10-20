Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Peptides quiz Flashcards

Peptides quiz
1/10
  • Where does a peptide bond form?
    A peptide bond forms between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another amino acid.
  • What is a peptide?
    A peptide is a compound consisting of two or more amino acids linked in a chain by peptide bonds.
  • Which molecule is released during the formation of a peptide bond?
    Water is released during the formation of a peptide bond in a condensation reaction.
  • Between what two atoms are peptide bonds located in the backbone of a polypeptide?
    Peptide bonds are located between the carbon atom of the carboxyl group and the nitrogen atom of the amino group in the backbone of a polypeptide.
  • What is the chief function of pepsin?
    Pepsin is an enzyme that breaks down proteins into smaller peptides in the stomach.
  • Which of the following best represents the backbone arrangement of two peptide bonds? A) N-C-C-N-C-C B) C-N-C-C-N-C C) N-C-N-C-C-N D) C-C-N-C-N-C
    A) N-C-C-N-C-C best represents the backbone arrangement of two peptide bonds.
  • Which bond is a peptide bond?
    A peptide bond is the covalent bond between the carbon atom of the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the nitrogen atom of the amino group of another amino acid.
  • How is a peptide bond formed?
    A peptide bond is formed through a condensation reaction where the carboxyl group of one amino acid bonds with the amino group of another, releasing water.
  • What is the directionality of a peptide?
    Peptides have directionality from the N terminus, with a free amino group, to the C terminus, with a free carboxyl group.
  • What is a dipeptide?
    A dipeptide is a molecule consisting of two amino acids linked by a single peptide bond.