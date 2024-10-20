Peptides quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Where does a peptide bond form? A peptide bond forms between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another amino acid.

What is a peptide? A peptide is a compound consisting of two or more amino acids linked in a chain by peptide bonds.

Which molecule is released during the formation of a peptide bond? Water is released during the formation of a peptide bond in a condensation reaction.

Between what two atoms are peptide bonds located in the backbone of a polypeptide? Peptide bonds are located between the carbon atom of the carboxyl group and the nitrogen atom of the amino group in the backbone of a polypeptide.

What is the chief function of pepsin? Pepsin is an enzyme that breaks down proteins into smaller peptides in the stomach.

Which of the following best represents the backbone arrangement of two peptide bonds? A) N-C-C-N-C-C B) C-N-C-C-N-C C) N-C-N-C-C-N D) C-C-N-C-N-C A) N-C-C-N-C-C best represents the backbone arrangement of two peptide bonds.

Which bond is a peptide bond? A peptide bond is the covalent bond between the carbon atom of the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the nitrogen atom of the amino group of another amino acid.

How is a peptide bond formed? A peptide bond is formed through a condensation reaction where the carboxyl group of one amino acid bonds with the amino group of another, releasing water.

What is the directionality of a peptide? Peptides have directionality from the N terminus, with a free amino group, to the C terminus, with a free carboxyl group.