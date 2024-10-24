Now here, we're going to say that peptides are formed when 2 or more amino acids bond with each other through a peptide bond. The peptide bond, also known as an amide bond, is formed when the carboxyl group of one amino acid covalently bonds with the amino group of another amino acid. Pay attention here. We have the carboxyl group in its anionic form, so it's in its negatively charged form, and we have the amino group in its positively charged form. We're talking about the formation of a peptide bond.
We've kind of seen this before when we talked about the formation of an amide bond. Remember, that happens through a condensation reaction. We have the loss of water. So here we have alanine, which is our amino acid, and we have threonine here. We're going to have the loss of water.
With the loss of water, we would lose this oxygen here, and we'd lose two hydrogens here from the NH3 group. So, we have the loss of water here, indicated by this arrow pointing up, showing that the water is leaving the two structures. What's left behind combined together to form our peptide bond. So we lost this oxygen, we lost two hydrogens, meaning that nitrogen still has one hydrogen on it. That's why it's still here. We didn't change anything in terms of this carbonyl group, so it's still intact.
The bond that they form as a result of them losing water is now a dipeptide, and we show this by giving the three-letter code for each amino acid connected to each other by a hyphen. This hyphen represents the peptide bond between the two amino acids. Here, we say that the number of amino acids in peptides is indicated by prefixes such as di, tri, and tetra. A polypeptide is a peptide consisting of a larger number of amino acid residues. A residue is just an individual amino acid contained within a peptide. Here, this is called a dipeptide, "di" because it's two amino acids connected by one peptide bond. If we have three amino acids, it'd be a tripeptide.
If we have four amino acids, it'd be a tetrapeptide. Beyond that, it can be referred to as a more complicated chain of amino acids connected by peptide bonds. But just remember, we've seen something like this before when we talked about the formation of amides in earlier chapters. Now we're relating it to the connection of two different amino acids to one another.
So, just remember, a peptide is two amino acids connected by a peptide bond.