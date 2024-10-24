Problem Transcript Draw a tripeptide structure consisting of the following amino acids in the following order. Here, we also need to name the tripeptide using a three-letter code. Alright. So, we're going to start out by looking at each of these. Remember, we look at the structure, the N-terminus is on the left side, and then our C-terminus will be on the right side. So we know that those will be the left and right ends of the tripeptide. We're going to say, in between, are a bunch of condensation reactions. So we're going to say here, here are our carboxyl groups in yellow, and then we have this amino group and this amino group that are going to be involved in our peptide bond formation. Remember, peptide bond formation is a condensation reaction with the loss of water. We're going to lose oxygen and two hydrogens here in the form of water. Oxygen and two hydrogens here in the form of water. Now we're going to draw our tripeptide. So we're going to have here what? We're going to have our NH₃⁺ connected to our alpha carbon, connected to this structure. And so we have here we're going to draw it as best as we can. Now here is our first peptide bond connected to our nitrogen, which still has one hydrogen on it. And then here, we know that this is a CH₂, this is a CH₂ connected to this carbonyl. We're going to write it as a skeletal structure just to make it easier and faster to write. Then we have our second peptide bond. Now this nitrogen lost its two hydrogens, so it has none left. And then we're connected to this carboxyl group here. So this will represent our tripeptide. Now, here if we take a look at each one of these structures, our R groups here is our R group. Here is our R group. And this here is our R group. For the first one, that R group represents a charged amino group. So it's a charged amino acid. It is histidine. We know that its three-letter code is just HIS as it follows the first three letters. Next, we have this R group. This second amino acid is glutamine. Remember, glutamine is a polar amino acid. It's one of the four amino acids that doesn't follow the first three-letter rule. Here, it's going to be GLN instead of GLU. And then finally, we have this last amino acid here, which is our proline. We don't have to worry about it because it follows the first three-letter rule. So this would be the 3 amino acids that were used, their names, and their three-letter codes. For the tripeptide that we have down here below, we would connect these three-letter names or codes with one another through hyphens. So here we'd say that this structure would be HIS-GLN-PRO. So this would be us naming this tripeptide bond or the tripeptide structure. And the tripeptide structure is given below here in black. Remember, it's connecting the 3 amino acids to one another through 2 peptide bonds. Show more