Pericyclic Reaction quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the three main types of pericyclic reactions, and how can you distinguish between them based on the number of pi bonds destroyed during the reaction?

The three main types of pericyclic reactions are cycloadditions, electrocyclic reactions, and sigmatropic shifts. Cycloadditions destroy two pi bonds, electrocyclic reactions destroy one pi bond, and sigmatropic shifts do not destroy any pi bonds but involve a rearrangement of their positions.