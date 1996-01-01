Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

16. Conjugated Systems

Pericyclic Reaction

Next Topic

What is a pericylic reaction? Are there certain properties all possess? Is there more common ones I should memorize?

 

These questions and more will be answered shortly. Are you ready? Let's begin!

1

concept

Properties and Types of Pericyclic Reactions

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

All pericyclic reactions share the following properties, regardless of the type:

Content

Practice Questions:

2
Problem

Identify the type of following pericyclic reaction.

3
Problem

Identify the type of the following pericyclic reaction.

4
Problem

Identify the type of following pericyclic reaction.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.