Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Phosphoglycerides quiz Flashcards

Phosphoglycerides quiz
1/10
  • What functional feature(s) does the phosphate group contribute to the structure of a phospholipid?
    The phosphate group contributes to the hydrophilic head of the phospholipid, allowing it to interact with water and form lipid bilayers.
  • What does phosphate allow phospholipids to do?
    Phosphate allows phospholipids to form lipid bilayers by providing a hydrophilic head that interacts with water.
  • What is the backbone structure of phosphoglycerides?
    Phosphoglycerides have a glycerol backbone.
  • How are phosphoglycerides classified?
    Phosphoglycerides are classified based on the head group attached to the phosphate group, such as ethanolamine in cephalin and choline in lecithin.
  • What is the role of phosphoglycerides in cell membranes?
    Phosphoglycerides are a major component of cell membranes, forming the lipid bilayer structure.
  • What are the two main types of phosphoglycerides?
    The two main types of phosphoglycerides are cephalin and lecithin.
  • What is the difference between cephalin and lecithin?
    Cephalin has an ethanolamine head group, while lecithin has a choline head group.
  • What is the significance of the fatty acid chains in phosphoglycerides?
    The fatty acid chains contribute to the hydrophobic tail of phosphoglycerides, affecting the rigidity of the lipid bilayer.
  • What is the amphiphatic nature of phospholipids?
    Phospholipids are amphiphatic, meaning they have both hydrophilic (water-attracting) and hydrophobic (water-repelling) parts.
  • What is the structural role of the glycerol backbone in phosphoglycerides?
    The glycerol backbone serves as the central framework to which the fatty acid chains and phosphate group are attached.