Phosphoglycerides quiz Flashcards
Phosphoglycerides quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- What functional feature(s) does the phosphate group contribute to the structure of a phospholipid?The phosphate group contributes to the hydrophilic head of the phospholipid, allowing it to interact with water and form lipid bilayers.
- What does phosphate allow phospholipids to do?Phosphate allows phospholipids to form lipid bilayers by providing a hydrophilic head that interacts with water.
- What is the backbone structure of phosphoglycerides?Phosphoglycerides have a glycerol backbone.
- How are phosphoglycerides classified?Phosphoglycerides are classified based on the head group attached to the phosphate group, such as ethanolamine in cephalin and choline in lecithin.
- What is the role of phosphoglycerides in cell membranes?Phosphoglycerides are a major component of cell membranes, forming the lipid bilayer structure.
- What are the two main types of phosphoglycerides?The two main types of phosphoglycerides are cephalin and lecithin.
- What is the difference between cephalin and lecithin?Cephalin has an ethanolamine head group, while lecithin has a choline head group.
- What is the significance of the fatty acid chains in phosphoglycerides?The fatty acid chains contribute to the hydrophobic tail of phosphoglycerides, affecting the rigidity of the lipid bilayer.
- What is the amphiphatic nature of phospholipids?Phospholipids are amphiphatic, meaning they have both hydrophilic (water-attracting) and hydrophobic (water-repelling) parts.
- What is the structural role of the glycerol backbone in phosphoglycerides?The glycerol backbone serves as the central framework to which the fatty acid chains and phosphate group are attached.