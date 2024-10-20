Physical Properties of Fatty Acids quiz Flashcards
- What temperature should solid fats like butter and shortening be stored at?Solid fats like butter and shortening should be stored at a temperature that is below their melting point to maintain their solid state.
- How does the carbon chain length affect the solubility of fatty acids in water?The solubility of fatty acids in water decreases as the carbon chain length increases.
- What is the relationship between carbon chain length and melting point in fatty acids?The melting point of fatty acids increases as the carbon chain length increases.
- How do pi bonds affect the melting point of fatty acids?The presence of more pi bonds in fatty acids decreases their melting point.
- What is the melting point of stearic acid?Stearic acid has a melting point of over 60°C.
- What happens to the melting point when one pi bond is added to stearic acid to form oleic acid?The melting point drops sharply to around 11-13°C.
- What is the melting point of linoleic acid, which has two pi bonds?Linoleic acid has a melting point below 0°C.
- What is the effect of increasing the number of pi bonds on the melting point of fatty acids?Increasing the number of pi bonds decreases the melting point of fatty acids.
- Why are longer carbon chains less soluble in water?Longer carbon chains are more nonpolar, making them less soluble in polar solvents like water.
- What is the relationship between solubility and carbon chain length in fatty acids?Solubility is inversely proportional to carbon chain length in fatty acids.