Physical Properties of Fatty Acids quiz Flashcards

  • What temperature should solid fats like butter and shortening be stored at?
    Solid fats like butter and shortening should be stored at a temperature that is below their melting point to maintain their solid state.
  • How does the carbon chain length affect the solubility of fatty acids in water?
    The solubility of fatty acids in water decreases as the carbon chain length increases.
  • What is the relationship between carbon chain length and melting point in fatty acids?
    The melting point of fatty acids increases as the carbon chain length increases.
  • How do pi bonds affect the melting point of fatty acids?
    The presence of more pi bonds in fatty acids decreases their melting point.
  • What is the melting point of stearic acid?
    Stearic acid has a melting point of over 60°C.
  • What happens to the melting point when one pi bond is added to stearic acid to form oleic acid?
    The melting point drops sharply to around 11-13°C.
  • What is the melting point of linoleic acid, which has two pi bonds?
    Linoleic acid has a melting point below 0°C.
  • What is the effect of increasing the number of pi bonds on the melting point of fatty acids?
    Increasing the number of pi bonds decreases the melting point of fatty acids.
  • Why are longer carbon chains less soluble in water?
    Longer carbon chains are more nonpolar, making them less soluble in polar solvents like water.
  • What is the relationship between solubility and carbon chain length in fatty acids?
    Solubility is inversely proportional to carbon chain length in fatty acids.