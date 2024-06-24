Physical Properties of Fatty Acids - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids Concept 1
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids Example 1
Arrange the following fatty acids in order of decreasing solubility in a hexane solution.
I. Myristic Acid II. Stearic Acid III. Lauric Acid IV. Arachidic Acid
III > II > I > IV
IV > II > I > III
III > I > II > IV
II > I > IV > III
A triglyceride or triacylglycerol represents a glycerol molecule that has bonded to 3 fatty acid chains. Based on the following descriptions, which of the following would be the most soluble in an aqueous solution?
A triglyceride composed of 1 glycerol molecule + 3 lauric acid chains.
A triglyceride composed of 1 glycerol molecule + 2 stearic acid chains + 1 lauric acid chain.
A triglyceride composed of 1 glycerol molecule + 3 arachidic acid chains.
A triglyceride composed of 1 glycerol molecule + 2 myristic acid chains + 1 lauric acid chain.
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids Concept 2
Physical Properties of Fatty Acids Example 2
Arrange the following fatty acids in order of increasing melting point.
I. Linolenic Acid (18:3) II. Capric Acid (10:0) III. Erucic Acid (22:1) IV. Cerotic Acid (26:0)
IV < I < III < II
III < I < IV < II
IV < III < II < I
I < II < III < IV
The fatty acid percentage composition from various commercially available oils is given below. Based on what you know about fatty acids, determine which of the following would have the highest melting point?
Source A
Source B
Source C
Source D