pKa quiz Flashcards

pKa quiz
pKa quiz
- What does the pKa value indicate in organic chemistry?The pKa value indicates the strength of an acid, with lower values representing stronger acids.
- Why are alkanes considered the least acidic?Alkanes are considered the least acidic because they are not reactive, lacking dipoles, charges, strain, or double bonds.
- What is the pKa value of alkenes?The pKa value of alkenes is 44.
- How does the hybridization of carbon affect acidity?Acidity increases from sp3 hybridized alkanes to sp2 hybridized alkenes to sp hybridized alkynes.
- What is the significance of alpha hydrogens in acidity?Alpha hydrogens adjacent to a carbonyl group are more acidic due to tautomerization, with a pKa of 20.
- What is the pKa value of water and alcohols?The pKa value of water and alcohols is around 16.
- Why are positively charged nitrogen compounds stronger acids?Positively charged nitrogen compounds are stronger acids due to their high electrophilicity, with a pKa around 10.
- What is the pKa value of carboxylic acids?The pKa value of carboxylic acids is around 5.
- What is the pKa value of strong mineral acids like HCl, HBr, and HI?Strong mineral acids like HCl, HBr, and HI have negative pKa values, indicating they are very strong acids.
- Why is it important to memorize pKa values in organic chemistry?Memorizing pKa values is important because they are crucial for understanding acid strength and are frequently tested in exams like the MCAT.