Phosphoryl Chloride A highly electrophilic reagent with strong partial positive phosphorus, used to activate alcohols for elimination.

Pyridine A nitrogen-containing aromatic base that facilitates deprotonation and promotes elimination without acid.

Dehydration A process that removes water from alcohols, converting them into alkenes via elimination.

Zaitsev Product The most substituted alkene formed preferentially during elimination, following regioselectivity rules.

Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair, enabling the formation of a double bond in elimination.

E2 Elimination A concerted mechanism where a base removes a proton as a leaving group exits, forming a double bond.