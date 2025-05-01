Skip to main content
Back

POCl3 Dehydration definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Phosphoryl Chloride
    A highly electrophilic reagent with strong partial positive phosphorus, used to activate alcohols for elimination.
  • Pyridine
    A nitrogen-containing aromatic base that facilitates deprotonation and promotes elimination without acid.
  • Dehydration
    A process that removes water from alcohols, converting them into alkenes via elimination.
  • Zaitsev Product
    The most substituted alkene formed preferentially during elimination, following regioselectivity rules.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair, enabling the formation of a double bond in elimination.
  • E2 Elimination
    A concerted mechanism where a base removes a proton as a leaving group exits, forming a double bond.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    An electron-rich species donates a pair to an electron-deficient center, initiating a reaction.
  • Electrophile
    A species with a partial positive charge that attracts nucleophiles, such as phosphorus in POCl3.
  • Beta Carbon
    A carbon atom adjacent to the one bearing the leaving group, from which a proton is abstracted in elimination.
  • Regioselectivity
    A preference for forming one constitutional isomer over another, as seen in Zaitsev’s rule.
  • Acid Sensitivity
    A property of molecules that decompose or react undesirably in acidic conditions, necessitating alternative reagents.
  • Double Bond
    A pair of shared electron pairs between two atoms, characteristic of alkenes formed in dehydration.
  • Conjugate Base
    A species formed after an acid donates a proton, such as chloride after leaving in the reaction.
  • Formal Charge
    A calculated charge on an atom in a molecule, indicating electron distribution after bonding changes.
  • Substitution
    The degree to which carbons attached to a double bond are replaced by other carbon groups, influencing product stability.