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Phosphoryl Chloride A highly electrophilic reagent with strong partial positive phosphorus, used to activate alcohols for elimination. Pyridine A nitrogen-containing aromatic base that facilitates deprotonation and promotes elimination without acid. Dehydration A process that removes water from alcohols, converting them into alkenes via elimination. Zaitsev Product The most substituted alkene formed preferentially during elimination, following regioselectivity rules. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair, enabling the formation of a double bond in elimination. E2 Elimination A concerted mechanism where a base removes a proton as a leaving group exits, forming a double bond. Nucleophilic Attack An electron-rich species donates a pair to an electron-deficient center, initiating a reaction. Electrophile A species with a partial positive charge that attracts nucleophiles, such as phosphorus in POCl3. Beta Carbon A carbon atom adjacent to the one bearing the leaving group, from which a proton is abstracted in elimination. Regioselectivity A preference for forming one constitutional isomer over another, as seen in Zaitsev’s rule. Acid Sensitivity A property of molecules that decompose or react undesirably in acidic conditions, necessitating alternative reagents. Double Bond A pair of shared electron pairs between two atoms, characteristic of alkenes formed in dehydration. Conjugate Base A species formed after an acid donates a proton, such as chloride after leaving in the reaction. Formal Charge A calculated charge on an atom in a molecule, indicating electron distribution after bonding changes. Substitution The degree to which carbons attached to a double bond are replaced by other carbon groups, influencing product stability.
POCl3 Dehydration definitions
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