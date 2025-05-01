What is the main advantage of using POCl3 and pyridine for alcohol dehydration instead of acid? POCl3 and pyridine allow dehydration without acid, which is useful for acid-sensitive molecules that might decompose in acidic conditions.

What type of reaction does POCl3 and pyridine perform on alcohols? They perform an elimination reaction, converting alcohols into alkenes.

Which alkene product is favored in POCl3/pyridine dehydration reactions? The Zaitsev product, which is the most substituted alkene, is favored.

What role does pyridine play in the POCl3 dehydration mechanism? Pyridine acts as a base, facilitating deprotonation and the E2 elimination step.

Why is the oxygen in alcohol considered nucleophilic in this reaction? Because it has two lone pairs that can attack the electrophilic phosphorus in POCl3.

What makes the phosphorus atom in POCl3 highly electrophilic? The three chlorine atoms pull electron density away, giving phosphorus a strong partial positive charge.