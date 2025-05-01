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Polar Amino Acids definitions

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  • Amino Acid
    Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, backbone, and specific properties affecting structure and function.
  • Side Chain
    Variable group attached to the central carbon of an amino acid, determining its chemical behavior and classification.
  • Structural Categorization
    Grouping based on similarities in atomic composition or functional groups, such as aliphatic, aromatic, or sulfur-containing.
  • Functional Categorization
    Classification based on behavior in water, focusing on properties like polarity, charge, and solubility.
  • Polarity
    Measure of how an amino acid interacts with water, influencing whether it is hydrophilic or hydrophobic.
  • Hydrophilic
    Describes amino acids that interact favorably with water, often found on protein surfaces.
  • Hydrophobic
    Describes amino acids that avoid water, tending to be buried inside protein structures.
  • Neutral Amino Acid
    Amino acid lacking a net charge at physiological pH, further divided into non-polar and polar subgroups.
  • Charged Amino Acid
    Amino acid possessing a net positive or negative charge, enhancing water solubility and surface exposure.
  • Non-polar Amino Acid
    Amino acid with side chains lacking significant electronegativity differences, resulting in poor water solubility.
  • Polar Amino Acid
    Amino acid with side chains containing atoms that create partial charges, allowing moderate interaction with water.
  • Aromatic Group
    Ring structure with alternating single and double bonds, contributing to unique chemical properties in amino acids.
  • Aliphatic Group
    Hydrocarbon chain lacking aromaticity, often contributing to hydrophobic character in amino acids.
  • pKa Value
    Numerical indicator of the acidity of an amino acid's functional group, influencing its charge at different pH levels.
  • Abbreviation
    Three-letter or one-letter code representing each amino acid, essential for protein sequence notation.