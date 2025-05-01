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Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, backbone, and specific properties affecting structure and function. Side Chain Variable group attached to the central carbon of an amino acid, determining its chemical behavior and classification. Structural Categorization Grouping based on similarities in atomic composition or functional groups, such as aliphatic, aromatic, or sulfur-containing. Functional Categorization Classification based on behavior in water, focusing on properties like polarity, charge, and solubility. Polarity Measure of how an amino acid interacts with water, influencing whether it is hydrophilic or hydrophobic. Hydrophilic Describes amino acids that interact favorably with water, often found on protein surfaces. Hydrophobic Describes amino acids that avoid water, tending to be buried inside protein structures. Neutral Amino Acid Amino acid lacking a net charge at physiological pH, further divided into non-polar and polar subgroups. Charged Amino Acid Amino acid possessing a net positive or negative charge, enhancing water solubility and surface exposure. Non-polar Amino Acid Amino acid with side chains lacking significant electronegativity differences, resulting in poor water solubility. Polar Amino Acid Amino acid with side chains containing atoms that create partial charges, allowing moderate interaction with water. Aromatic Group Ring structure with alternating single and double bonds, contributing to unique chemical properties in amino acids. Aliphatic Group Hydrocarbon chain lacking aromaticity, often contributing to hydrophobic character in amino acids. pKa Value Numerical indicator of the acidity of an amino acid's functional group, influencing its charge at different pH levels. Abbreviation Three-letter or one-letter code representing each amino acid, essential for protein sequence notation.
Polar Amino Acids definitions
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