Amino Acid Building block of proteins, each with a unique side chain, backbone, and specific properties affecting structure and function.

Side Chain Variable group attached to the central carbon of an amino acid, determining its chemical behavior and classification.

Structural Categorization Grouping based on similarities in atomic composition or functional groups, such as aliphatic, aromatic, or sulfur-containing.

Functional Categorization Classification based on behavior in water, focusing on properties like polarity, charge, and solubility.

Polarity Measure of how an amino acid interacts with water, influencing whether it is hydrophilic or hydrophobic.

Hydrophilic Describes amino acids that interact favorably with water, often found on protein surfaces.