What are the two main methods for categorizing amino acids? The two main methods are structural categorization and functional categorization.

What does structural categorization of amino acids focus on? It focuses on grouping amino acids based on structural similarities in their side chains, such as aliphatic, aromatic, sulfur-containing, etc.

Why can structural categorization of amino acids be problematic? Because some amino acids fit into more than one category due to overlapping structural features.

What is functional categorization of amino acids based on? It is based on how amino acids react in water, classifying them by properties like polarity, charge, and hydrophobicity.

What terms are commonly used in functional categorization of amino acids? Terms like non-polar, polar, neutral, acidic, basic, hydrophobic, and hydrophilic are commonly used.

How are amino acids grouped in the functional system from most hydrophobic to hydrophilic? They are grouped starting with non-polar (most hydrophobic), then polar, and finally charged (most hydrophilic) amino acids.