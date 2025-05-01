Polysaccharide A long carbohydrate chain of more than 10 monosaccharides, often serving structural or energy storage roles in living organisms.

Monosaccharide A single sugar unit that serves as the building block for larger carbohydrate molecules such as polysaccharides.

Disaccharide A carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharide units joined by a glycosidic bond.

Trisaccharide A carbohydrate consisting of three monosaccharide units linked by glycosidic bonds.

Oligosaccharide A carbohydrate chain containing between four and ten monosaccharide units.

Glycosidic Bond A covalent linkage connecting monosaccharide units in carbohydrates, determining chain structure and digestibility.