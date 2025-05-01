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Polysaccharide A long carbohydrate chain of more than 10 monosaccharides, often serving structural or energy storage roles in living organisms. Monosaccharide A single sugar unit that serves as the building block for larger carbohydrate molecules such as polysaccharides. Disaccharide A carbohydrate composed of two monosaccharide units joined by a glycosidic bond. Trisaccharide A carbohydrate consisting of three monosaccharide units linked by glycosidic bonds. Oligosaccharide A carbohydrate chain containing between four and ten monosaccharide units. Glycosidic Bond A covalent linkage connecting monosaccharide units in carbohydrates, determining chain structure and digestibility. Starch A plant-derived polysaccharide with alpha linkages, serving as an easily digestible energy reserve. Cellulose A structural plant polysaccharide with beta-1,4 linkages, forming strong, straight, and indigestible chains. Glycogen An animal storage polysaccharide with alpha-1,4 and alpha-1,6 linkages, highly branched for rapid energy release. Amylose A straight-chain form of starch in plants, composed of glucose units with alpha-1,4 linkages, easily digested. Amylopectin A branched plant polysaccharide with alpha-1,4 and alpha-1,6 linkages, storing energy with branches every 30 units. Alpha-1,4 Linkage A glycosidic bond connecting the first and fourth carbons of glucose units, resulting in digestible, straight chains. Alpha-1,6 Linkage A glycosidic bond forming branches in polysaccharides by connecting the first and sixth carbons of glucose units. Beta-1,4 Linkage A glycosidic bond joining the first and fourth carbons of glucose units in a configuration that creates strong, straight chains. D-Glucose A common monosaccharide unit forming the backbone of many important polysaccharides in plants and animals.
Polysaccharide definitions
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Polysaccharide
28. Carbohydrates
5 problems
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Disaccharide
28. Carbohydrates
3 problems
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 1 of 4
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 2 of 4
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 3 of 4
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24. Carbohydrates - Part 4 of 4
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