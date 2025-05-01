Organometallics Alkylating agents with a Group 1A or 2A metal bonded to carbon, making the carbon highly nucleophilic and reactive in organic synthesis.

Alkylating Agent A compound capable of transferring an alkyl group to another molecule, often used to build larger carbon frameworks.

Group 1A Metal An element from the first column of the periodic table, such as sodium or lithium, commonly used in organometallic formation.

Group 2A Metal An element from the second column of the periodic table, like magnesium, often forming bonds with carbon in organometallics.

Nucleophile A species with a negative charge or lone pair, seeking positively charged or electron-deficient centers to form new bonds.

Sodium Alkanide A compound formed by reacting a terminal alkyne with a strong base, resulting in a negatively charged carbon bonded to sodium.