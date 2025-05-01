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Preparation of Organometallics definitions

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  • Organometallics
    Alkylating agents with a Group 1A or 2A metal bonded to carbon, making the carbon highly nucleophilic and reactive in organic synthesis.
  • Alkylating Agent
    A compound capable of transferring an alkyl group to another molecule, often used to build larger carbon frameworks.
  • Group 1A Metal
    An element from the first column of the periodic table, such as sodium or lithium, commonly used in organometallic formation.
  • Group 2A Metal
    An element from the second column of the periodic table, like magnesium, often forming bonds with carbon in organometallics.
  • Nucleophile
    A species with a negative charge or lone pair, seeking positively charged or electron-deficient centers to form new bonds.
  • Sodium Alkanide
    A compound formed by reacting a terminal alkyne with a strong base, resulting in a negatively charged carbon bonded to sodium.
  • Grignard Reagent
    A compound produced by reacting an alkyl halide with magnesium in ether, yielding a carbon-magnesium bond with nucleophilic character.
  • Organolithium Compound
    A molecule created by reacting an alkyl halide with lithium, directly attaching lithium to a carbon, enhancing nucleophilicity.
  • Gilman Reagent
    A lithium dialkylcuprate formed by combining organolithium with copper iodide, used for coupling reactions in synthesis.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A molecule containing a carbon bonded to a halogen, serving as a precursor in organometallic reagent preparation.
  • Diethyl Ether
    A solvent with two ethyl groups bonded to oxygen, commonly used to stabilize organometallic reagents during synthesis.
  • Ionic Bond
    A bond formed by a large electronegativity difference, resulting in minimal electron sharing and easy dissociation into ions.
  • Acidic Hydrogen
    A proton attached to a molecule, such as alcohol or water, that can be easily removed by a strong base or nucleophile.
  • Spectator Ion
    An ion present during a reaction that does not participate in the main chemical change, often balancing charge.
  • Electrophile
    A species with a partial or full positive charge, attracting nucleophiles to form new chemical bonds.