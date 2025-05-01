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Organometallics Alkylating agents with a Group 1A or 2A metal bonded to carbon, making the carbon highly nucleophilic and reactive in organic synthesis. Alkylating Agent A compound capable of transferring an alkyl group to another molecule, often used to build larger carbon frameworks. Group 1A Metal An element from the first column of the periodic table, such as sodium or lithium, commonly used in organometallic formation. Group 2A Metal An element from the second column of the periodic table, like magnesium, often forming bonds with carbon in organometallics. Nucleophile A species with a negative charge or lone pair, seeking positively charged or electron-deficient centers to form new bonds. Sodium Alkanide A compound formed by reacting a terminal alkyne with a strong base, resulting in a negatively charged carbon bonded to sodium. Grignard Reagent A compound produced by reacting an alkyl halide with magnesium in ether, yielding a carbon-magnesium bond with nucleophilic character. Organolithium Compound A molecule created by reacting an alkyl halide with lithium, directly attaching lithium to a carbon, enhancing nucleophilicity. Gilman Reagent A lithium dialkylcuprate formed by combining organolithium with copper iodide, used for coupling reactions in synthesis. Alkyl Halide A molecule containing a carbon bonded to a halogen, serving as a precursor in organometallic reagent preparation. Diethyl Ether A solvent with two ethyl groups bonded to oxygen, commonly used to stabilize organometallic reagents during synthesis. Ionic Bond A bond formed by a large electronegativity difference, resulting in minimal electron sharing and easy dissociation into ions. Acidic Hydrogen A proton attached to a molecule, such as alcohol or water, that can be easily removed by a strong base or nucleophile. Spectator Ion An ion present during a reaction that does not participate in the main chemical change, often balancing charge. Electrophile A species with a partial or full positive charge, attracting nucleophiles to form new chemical bonds.
Preparation of Organometallics definitions
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Grignard Reaction
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