What is an organometallic compound? An organometallic compound is an alkylating agent consisting of a Group 1A or 2A metal bonded to a carbon structure, making the carbon highly nucleophilic.

Why is the carbon in organometallics considered a good nucleophile? Because the metal bonded to carbon is less electronegative, the carbon gains a partial negative charge, making it an excellent nucleophile.

What is the general formula used to represent organometallics? The general formula is RM, where R is a carbon group with a negative charge and M is a Group 1A or 2A metal with a positive charge.

How are sodium alkanides prepared? Sodium alkanides are formed by reacting a terminal alkyne with a strong base like NaNH2 or NaH, which removes the acidic hydrogen and creates a negatively charged carbon.

What type of bond exists between sodium and carbon in sodium alkanides? The bond is ionic, due to the large difference in electronegativity between sodium and carbon.

How is a Grignard reagent prepared? A Grignard reagent is made by reacting an alkyl halide with elemental magnesium in diethyl ether, resulting in a carbon-magnesium bond.