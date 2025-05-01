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What is an organometallic compound? An organometallic compound is an alkylating agent consisting of a Group 1A or 2A metal bonded to a carbon structure, making the carbon highly nucleophilic. Why is the carbon in organometallics considered a good nucleophile? Because the metal bonded to carbon is less electronegative, the carbon gains a partial negative charge, making it an excellent nucleophile. What is the general formula used to represent organometallics? The general formula is RM, where R is a carbon group with a negative charge and M is a Group 1A or 2A metal with a positive charge. How are sodium alkanides prepared? Sodium alkanides are formed by reacting a terminal alkyne with a strong base like NaNH2 or NaH, which removes the acidic hydrogen and creates a negatively charged carbon. What type of bond exists between sodium and carbon in sodium alkanides? The bond is ionic, due to the large difference in electronegativity between sodium and carbon. How is a Grignard reagent prepared? A Grignard reagent is made by reacting an alkyl halide with elemental magnesium in diethyl ether, resulting in a carbon-magnesium bond. What is the typical halogen used in Grignard reagent preparation? Bromine is most commonly used, but chlorine and iodine are also suitable; fluorine is rarely used. How is an organolithium compound prepared? Organolithium compounds are prepared by reacting an alkyl halide with two equivalents of elemental lithium, directly attaching lithium to the carbon. What is the key difference between Grignard and organolithium reagents? Grignard reagents use magnesium and usually retain a halogen, while organolithium compounds use lithium and attach it directly to carbon without a halogen. How are Gilman reagents (lithium dialkylcuprates) prepared? Gilman reagents are formed by reacting an alkyl halide with lithium to make organolithium, then combining two organolithium units with copper iodide. What is the structure of a Gilman reagent? A Gilman reagent consists of two alkyl groups bonded to copper, with lithium as a counterion, following the general RM structure. Why must organometallics be kept away from molecules with acidic hydrogens? Organometallics are strong bases and can deprotonate molecules with acidic hydrogens, leading to unwanted side reactions and deactivation. What happens when an organometallic reacts with an alcohol? The organometallic deprotonates the alcohol, resulting in a ruined reagent and preventing the desired nucleophilic reaction. What are the four main types of organometallics discussed? The four types are sodium alkanides, Grignard reagents, organolithium compounds, and Gilman reagents. What is the main property that distinguishes organometallics from typical carbon compounds? Organometallics have carbon with a negative charge, making it a strong nucleophile, unlike typical carbon compounds where carbon is often electrophilic.
Preparation of Organometallics quiz
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Grignard Reaction
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