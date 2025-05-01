Back
Primary Structure A linear sequence of nucleotides joined by phosphodiester bonds, determining the unique identity of a nucleic acid. Nucleotide A molecular unit composed of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base, forming nucleic acid chains. Phosphodiester Bond A covalent linkage connecting the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another, forming the backbone. Phosphate Group A chemical group providing negative charge and directionality, found at the 5' end of nucleic acid chains. Pentose Sugar A five-carbon ring structure forming part of the nucleotide backbone, connecting to both phosphate and base. Nitrogenous Base A variable component attached to the sugar, whose sequence encodes genetic information and determines primary structure. Backbone A repeating chain of alternating phosphate and sugar groups, providing structural support to nucleic acids. Directionality A property indicating that nucleic acid chains are read from the 5' end to the 3' end, based on chemical groups present. 5' End The terminus of a nucleic acid strand featuring a free phosphate group, marking the starting point for reading sequences. 3' End The terminus of a nucleic acid strand featuring a free hydroxyl group, marking the endpoint for reading sequences. Hydroxyl Group A functional group (-OH) present at the 3' end of a nucleic acid, crucial for chain elongation and directionality. Sequence The specific order of nitrogenous bases along a nucleic acid, determining genetic information and protein coding.
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/12