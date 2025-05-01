Primary Structure A linear sequence of nucleotides joined by phosphodiester bonds, determining the unique identity of a nucleic acid.

Nucleotide A molecular unit composed of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base, forming nucleic acid chains.

Phosphodiester Bond A covalent linkage connecting the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another, forming the backbone.

Phosphate Group A chemical group providing negative charge and directionality, found at the 5' end of nucleic acid chains.

Pentose Sugar A five-carbon ring structure forming part of the nucleotide backbone, connecting to both phosphate and base.

Nitrogenous Base A variable component attached to the sugar, whose sequence encodes genetic information and determines primary structure.