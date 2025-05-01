Skip to main content
Back

Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/12
  • Primary Structure
    A linear sequence of nucleotides joined by phosphodiester bonds, determining the unique identity of a nucleic acid.
  • Nucleotide
    A molecular unit composed of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base, forming nucleic acid chains.
  • Phosphodiester Bond
    A covalent linkage connecting the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another, forming the backbone.
  • Phosphate Group
    A chemical group providing negative charge and directionality, found at the 5' end of nucleic acid chains.
  • Pentose Sugar
    A five-carbon ring structure forming part of the nucleotide backbone, connecting to both phosphate and base.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    A variable component attached to the sugar, whose sequence encodes genetic information and determines primary structure.
  • Backbone
    A repeating chain of alternating phosphate and sugar groups, providing structural support to nucleic acids.
  • Directionality
    A property indicating that nucleic acid chains are read from the 5' end to the 3' end, based on chemical groups present.
  • 5' End
    The terminus of a nucleic acid strand featuring a free phosphate group, marking the starting point for reading sequences.
  • 3' End
    The terminus of a nucleic acid strand featuring a free hydroxyl group, marking the endpoint for reading sequences.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group (-OH) present at the 3' end of a nucleic acid, crucial for chain elongation and directionality.
  • Sequence
    The specific order of nitrogenous bases along a nucleic acid, determining genetic information and protein coding.