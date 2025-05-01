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What are the three main components of a nucleotide? A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base. What type of bond connects two nucleotides in the primary structure of nucleic acids? Phosphodiester bonds connect two nucleotides in the primary structure. What forms the backbone of a nucleic acid? The backbone is formed by alternating phosphate and sugar groups linked by phosphodiester bonds. How are the nitrogenous bases attached in the primary structure of nucleic acids? Nitrogenous bases are attached to the sugar component of each nucleotide. What does the sequence of nitrogenous bases determine in nucleic acids? The sequence determines the primary structure and can lead to different proteins. What is meant by the directionality of nucleic acids? Directionality refers to the nucleic acid chain being read from the 5' end to the 3' end. Which end of a nucleic acid has a free phosphate group? The 5' end has a free phosphate group. Which end of a nucleic acid has a free hydroxyl (OH) group? The 3' end has a free hydroxyl (OH) group. What mnemonic helps remember which end is the 5' end? The mnemonic is 'phosphate sounds like f, equals 5.' What happens when more nucleotides are added to a nucleic acid chain? The chain elongates, forming a longer primary structure with more phosphodiester bonds. What is the primary structure of a nucleic acid? It is the sequence of nucleotides connected by phosphodiester bonds. How does the order of nitrogenous bases affect nucleic acids? Different orders can result in different primary structures and ultimately different proteins. What connects the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another? A phosphodiester bond connects the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another. In which direction do we read the sequence of nucleotides in nucleic acids? We read from the 5' end to the 3' end. What is the significance of the free OH group at the 3' end? The free OH group marks the 3' end, indicating the directionality of the nucleic acid chain.
Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids quiz
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