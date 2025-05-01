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Primary Structure of Nucleic Acids quiz

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  • What are the three main components of a nucleotide?
    A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • What type of bond connects two nucleotides in the primary structure of nucleic acids?
    Phosphodiester bonds connect two nucleotides in the primary structure.
  • What forms the backbone of a nucleic acid?
    The backbone is formed by alternating phosphate and sugar groups linked by phosphodiester bonds.
  • How are the nitrogenous bases attached in the primary structure of nucleic acids?
    Nitrogenous bases are attached to the sugar component of each nucleotide.
  • What does the sequence of nitrogenous bases determine in nucleic acids?
    The sequence determines the primary structure and can lead to different proteins.
  • What is meant by the directionality of nucleic acids?
    Directionality refers to the nucleic acid chain being read from the 5' end to the 3' end.
  • Which end of a nucleic acid has a free phosphate group?
    The 5' end has a free phosphate group.
  • Which end of a nucleic acid has a free hydroxyl (OH) group?
    The 3' end has a free hydroxyl (OH) group.
  • What mnemonic helps remember which end is the 5' end?
    The mnemonic is 'phosphate sounds like f, equals 5.'
  • What happens when more nucleotides are added to a nucleic acid chain?
    The chain elongates, forming a longer primary structure with more phosphodiester bonds.
  • What is the primary structure of a nucleic acid?
    It is the sequence of nucleotides connected by phosphodiester bonds.
  • How does the order of nitrogenous bases affect nucleic acids?
    Different orders can result in different primary structures and ultimately different proteins.
  • What connects the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another?
    A phosphodiester bond connects the phosphate group of one nucleotide to the sugar of another.
  • In which direction do we read the sequence of nucleotides in nucleic acids?
    We read from the 5' end to the 3' end.
  • What is the significance of the free OH group at the 3' end?
    The free OH group marks the 3' end, indicating the directionality of the nucleic acid chain.