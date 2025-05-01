What are the three main components of a nucleotide? A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

What type of bond connects two nucleotides in the primary structure of nucleic acids? Phosphodiester bonds connect two nucleotides in the primary structure.

What forms the backbone of a nucleic acid? The backbone is formed by alternating phosphate and sugar groups linked by phosphodiester bonds.

How are the nitrogenous bases attached in the primary structure of nucleic acids? Nitrogenous bases are attached to the sugar component of each nucleotide.

What does the sequence of nitrogenous bases determine in nucleic acids? The sequence determines the primary structure and can lead to different proteins.

What is meant by the directionality of nucleic acids? Directionality refers to the nucleic acid chain being read from the 5' end to the 3' end.