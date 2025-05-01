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Protecting Alcohols from Organometallics definitions

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  • Organometallics
    Highly reactive compounds containing metal-carbon bonds, often acting as strong bases and nucleophiles in organic synthesis.
  • Grignard Reagent
    A magnesium-containing organometallic compound, typically used for nucleophilic addition to electrophiles in organic reactions.
  • Acidic Proton
    A hydrogen atom attached to an electronegative atom, easily removed by strong bases, often interfering with organometallic reactions.
  • Protecting Group
    A chemical modification temporarily masking a reactive site, preventing unwanted reactions during multi-step syntheses.
  • Alcohol
    An organic functional group featuring a hydroxyl group, often requiring protection due to its reactivity with strong bases.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A functional group with a carbonyl and hydroxyl, highly acidic and prone to react with organometallic reagents.
  • Silyl Ether
    A common protecting group for alcohols, formed by replacing the hydrogen of a hydroxyl with a silyl group.
  • TBS Ether
    A specific silyl ether derived from tert-butyldimethylsilyl chloride, frequently used to protect alcohols.
  • Para-Toluenesulfonic Acid
    A strong organic acid, often abbreviated as TsOH or PTSA, used to catalyze protection reactions of alcohols.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, serving as a typical electrophile in SN2 reactions.
  • Electrophile
    A species with a partial or full positive charge, attracting nucleophiles in chemical reactions.
  • Nucleophile
    A species rich in electrons, seeking positively charged or electron-deficient centers to form new bonds.
  • SN2 Reaction
    A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution mechanism, characterized by a single concerted step and inversion of configuration.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a proton from a molecule, often by a strong base, altering the molecule's reactivity.
  • Spectator Ion
    An ion present during a reaction that does not participate in the chemical transformation but maintains charge balance.