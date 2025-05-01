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Organometallics Highly reactive compounds containing metal-carbon bonds, often acting as strong bases and nucleophiles in organic synthesis. Grignard Reagent A magnesium-containing organometallic compound, typically used for nucleophilic addition to electrophiles in organic reactions. Acidic Proton A hydrogen atom attached to an electronegative atom, easily removed by strong bases, often interfering with organometallic reactions. Protecting Group A chemical modification temporarily masking a reactive site, preventing unwanted reactions during multi-step syntheses. Alcohol An organic functional group featuring a hydroxyl group, often requiring protection due to its reactivity with strong bases. Carboxylic Acid A functional group with a carbonyl and hydroxyl, highly acidic and prone to react with organometallic reagents. Silyl Ether A common protecting group for alcohols, formed by replacing the hydrogen of a hydroxyl with a silyl group. TBS Ether A specific silyl ether derived from tert-butyldimethylsilyl chloride, frequently used to protect alcohols. Para-Toluenesulfonic Acid A strong organic acid, often abbreviated as TsOH or PTSA, used to catalyze protection reactions of alcohols. Alkyl Halide An organic molecule containing a halogen atom bonded to an alkyl group, serving as a typical electrophile in SN2 reactions. Electrophile A species with a partial or full positive charge, attracting nucleophiles in chemical reactions. Nucleophile A species rich in electrons, seeking positively charged or electron-deficient centers to form new bonds. SN2 Reaction A bimolecular nucleophilic substitution mechanism, characterized by a single concerted step and inversion of configuration. Deprotonation The removal of a proton from a molecule, often by a strong base, altering the molecule's reactivity. Spectator Ion An ion present during a reaction that does not participate in the chemical transformation but maintains charge balance.
Protecting Alcohols from Organometallics definitions
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Protecting Alcohols from Organometallics
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
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13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds - Part 1 of 3
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