Organometallics Highly reactive compounds containing metal-carbon bonds, often acting as strong bases and nucleophiles in organic synthesis.

Grignard Reagent A magnesium-containing organometallic compound, typically used for nucleophilic addition to electrophiles in organic reactions.

Acidic Proton A hydrogen atom attached to an electronegative atom, easily removed by strong bases, often interfering with organometallic reactions.

Protecting Group A chemical modification temporarily masking a reactive site, preventing unwanted reactions during multi-step syntheses.

Alcohol An organic functional group featuring a hydroxyl group, often requiring protection due to its reactivity with strong bases.

Carboxylic Acid A functional group with a carbonyl and hydroxyl, highly acidic and prone to react with organometallic reagents.