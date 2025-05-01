Why do organometallic reagents like Grignards react with alcohols? Organometallics are strong bases and react with the acidic proton of alcohols, leading to unwanted acid-base reactions.

What is the main limitation of organometallic reagents in organic synthesis? They tend to cross-react with acidic hydrogens, which can deactivate the reagent and prevent the desired reaction.

What types of functional groups contain acidic protons that can interfere with organometallics? Alcohols, carboxylic acids, and water all contain acidic protons that can react with organometallic reagents.

What is the purpose of using protecting groups in reactions with organometallics? Protecting groups are used to prevent alcohols from reacting with organometallic reagents by masking their acidic protons.

Name two common types of protecting groups for alcohols. Tert-butyl ethers and silyl ethers are two common protecting groups for alcohols.

What happens if a Grignard reagent reacts with an alcohol instead of the intended electrophile? An acid-base reaction occurs, producing methane (CH4) and deactivating the Grignard reagent.