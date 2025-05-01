Analytical Techniques Methods used to determine the identity and structure of molecules, offering detailed information beyond simple chemical tests.

Wet Chemistry Traditional laboratory methods involving liquid reactions, often limited by specificity, reliability, and reagent availability.

Tollens Test A classic reaction that detects the presence of aldehydes by producing a silver mirror on the test tube walls.

Aldehyde An organic compound group that can be identified by certain tests, often differentiated from ketones in analysis.

Ketone A functional group in organic molecules that may sometimes react in tests designed for aldehydes, complicating identification.

Silver Oxide An oxidizing agent used in classic tests to react with aldehydes, leading to visible changes like silver precipitation.