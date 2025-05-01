Skip to main content
Back

Purpose of Analytical Techniques definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Analytical Techniques
    Methods used to determine the identity and structure of molecules, offering detailed information beyond simple chemical tests.
  • Wet Chemistry
    Traditional laboratory methods involving liquid reactions, often limited by specificity, reliability, and reagent availability.
  • Tollens Test
    A classic reaction that detects the presence of aldehydes by producing a silver mirror on the test tube walls.
  • Aldehyde
    An organic compound group that can be identified by certain tests, often differentiated from ketones in analysis.
  • Ketone
    A functional group in organic molecules that may sometimes react in tests designed for aldehydes, complicating identification.
  • Silver Oxide
    An oxidizing agent used in classic tests to react with aldehydes, leading to visible changes like silver precipitation.
  • Oxidizing Agent
    A substance that facilitates the addition of oxygen to other molecules during chemical reactions, crucial in detection tests.
  • Dry Chemistry
    Modern instrumental methods using machines to analyze molecular structures, providing more precise data than liquid-based tests.
  • Proton NMR
    An advanced technique that interprets spectral data to reveal detailed information about hydrogen environments in molecules.
  • Spectral Data
    Information represented as peaks and troughs, used to deduce molecular structure in advanced analytical methods.
  • Molecular Structure
    The arrangement of atoms within a molecule, determined using advanced techniques like NMR and IR.
  • Electron Microscope
    A high-resolution imaging tool, not typically used for molecular identification in organic chemistry.
  • Reagent
    A chemical substance added to cause a reaction, often required in traditional identification methods.
  • Spectra
    Visual outputs from analytical instruments, displaying patterns that help interpret molecular details.
  • Test Tube
    A common laboratory vessel where reactions like the Tollens test are performed to observe chemical changes.